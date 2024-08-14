19th Edition of 'Saare Jahan Se Accha' Classical Dance Festival Inaugurated By Dr. Sonal Mansingh in the Capital

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Utsav Educational and Cultural Society, a leading organisation dedicated to preserving and promoting India's classical dance and music traditions, particularly Odissi, is marking its 37th year anniversary.

This year, Utsav's prestigious ‘Saare Jahan Se Accha' classical dance festival returns for its 19th edition. The two-day event, held on August 13th and 14th, 2024, at the Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, New Delhi wooed the audience with mesmerizing performances.

Founded by the esteemed Smt. Ranjana Gauhar, a Padmashree and SNA Awardee, Utsav remains at the forefront of the country's cultural landscape.

“Looking back on 37 years with Utsav, it fills me with a deep sense of fulfillment,” says Smt. Ranjana Gauhar, Padmashree and SNA Awardee. “Saare Jahan Se Accha is our way of keeping the flame of Indian classical dance burning bright. This year's program promises an evening of captivating performances steeped in tradition whereby senior established dancers and their disciples by paying their respect to the nation's martyrs and achievers.”

Event Synopsis

The inaugural evening of Utsav Educational and Cultural Society's 19th ‘Saare Jahan Se Accha' classical dance festival commenced with a ceremonial lamp lighting by Padma Vibhushan Dr. Sonal Mansingh and Smt. Ranjana Gauhar. Other eminent guests were felicitated including Shri Ashish Khokar- Critic, Author and Scholar, Guru Vanasree Rao (SNA Awardee) Kuchipudi Exponent, Shri Amit Saran, CVO Oil India, Smt. Rashmi Vaidyalingam (Kuchipudi Exponent), Theatre Artist and Renowned Lawyer, Shri Kamal Modi Chairman of Art-Karat, Renowned artists and cultural luminaries were honored with the Utsav Samman for their contributions to the arts Guru Aloka Panikar (Odissi Exponent), Guru Geetanjali Lal (SNA Awardee) Kathak Exponent, Smt. Asha Modi, (Renowned Jewellery Designer) and Guru Uma Rele, Bharatnataym Exponent and Principal of Nalanda Dance and Research Centre.

The highlight of the evening was a mesmerising Odissi dance drama titled "Ksheer Sagar," which brought to life the mythological narratives of Chandrabhaga and Matsya Avatar. The performance was met with rapturous applause. The event concluded with heartfelt acknowledgments and gratitude, setting a high benchmark for the festival.

The event explored the significance of water conservation, environmental protection and the importance of preserving nature's elements for sustaining life. The dance drama, performed by Utsav's Repertory and Artistic Director Guru Ranjana Gauhar, highlights the enduring relevance of these ancient stories and the ocean's role in the cycle of time.

While Chandrabhaga is a popular Odiya tale recounting the tragic story of Chandrabhaga who is the beautiful daughter of the ocean, she is caught in a wager between the Surya Dev and Madan. Innocent and unaware of the plot in which she is trapped, Chandrabhaga invites the ire of the sun god who tries to win her by force. A frightened and helpless Chandrabhaga turns to her mother, the sea, and seeks refuge in the waters of the ocean in a tragic end.

Matsya Avatar depicts the first avatar of Lord Vishnu, who takes the form of a fish to save the Vedas from the demon Haygreeva. After the slaying of the demon Lord Vishnu tries to establish order in the planet as a giant fish, saves the Vedas and the earth from the great pralaya or destruction. Bringing an end to one yuga or cycle of time and age.

Day 2: Wednesday, August 14th, 2024 will enthral audiences by exquisite solo performances by senior disciples of renowned dance gurus:

Day 2 of The National Festival of Indian Classical Dance will commence with a ceremonial inauguration in the presence of distinguished guests, including Ambassador Bhaswati Mukherjee and Shri Sunit Tandon. Renowned artists and cultural patrons will be honored. The festival will showcase a diverse range of classical dance forms, including:

- Odissi by Guru Ranjana Gauhar's disciples.

- Bharatnatyam by the disciples of SNA Awardee and Chairperson of SNA Dr. Sandhya Purecha.

- Kathak by Guru Sangita Chatterjee and disciples.

- Manipuri by Guru Shyam Singh and disciples.

The evening will conclude with felicitations and expressions of gratitude.

Utsav is renowned for organizing major annual dance festivals, including Unbound Beats of India – A platform for upcoming and outstanding dancers, Su-Tarang which celebrates young dancers, World Dance Day showcasing the beauty of dance across genres and Saare Jahan Se Accha where senior and established dancers commemorate India's Independence Day.

These festivals feature performances by talented artists from India and abroad, representing various Indian classical dance forms at Delhi's most popular cultural hubs.

