Winners Announced For 2019 BroadwayWorld Houston Awards
Following a record number of nominations and votes, winners have been announced for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Houston Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The nominees were set, audiences voted, and now we get to recognize local theatres and performers for their outstanding achievement!
Regional productions, touring shows, and more were all included, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019.
Theatres and individual winners can download digital certificates for use on social media, website, and print HERE.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Best Actor (Musical)
Tadrian White - HATTIE'S BIG NIGHT - Vincent Victoria Presents
Best Actor (Play)
Stanley Andrew Jackson - THE THREE MUSKETEERS - The Alley Theater
Best Actress (Musical)
Audrey Bartkowiak - MATILDA - Class ACT Productions
Best Actress (Play)
Aiyana Phillips - WHEN MEN ARE SCARCE BY John Kirkpatrick - Mid-Town Art Center
Best Choreographer
Patdro Harris - JOSEPHINE TONIGHT - The Ensemble Theater
Best Costume Design (Play or Musical)
Alejo Vietti - THE THREE MUSKETEERS - The Alley Theater
Best Director (Musical)
Alric Davis - THE WIZ - Pearl Theatre
Best Director (Play)
Bobby Jarel - THE SOLIDER'S WIFE - JaVen DeMar Productions
Best Lighting Design (Play or Musical)
Philip Rosenberg - CRIMES OF THE HEART - The Alley Theater
Best Musical
JOSEPHINE TONIGHT - The Ensemble Theater
Best Musical Director
Padro Harris - JOSEPHINE TONIGHT - The Ensemble Theater
Best New Play or Musical
THE BIG 1-0 - Inspiration Stage
Best Play
WHEN MEN ARE SCARCE BY John Kirkpatrick - Mid-Town Art Center
Best Set Design (Play or Musical)
james thomas - JOSEPHINE TONIGHT - The Ensemble
Best Sound Design (Play or Musical)
Cliff Caruthers - WINTER'S TALE - Alley Theatre
Best Supporting Actor (Musical)
Tadrian White - THE WIZ - Pearl Theatre
Best Supporting Actor (Play)
Tanner Ellis - PIPELINE - The Ensemble
Best Supporting Actress (Musical)
Raven Troup - SEUSSICAL - Theatre Under the Stars
Best Supporting Actress (Play)
Julia Krohn - Ken Ludwig'S THE THREE MUSKETEERS - The Alley
Best Touring Production
BOOK OF MORMON - Hobby Center
Most Improved Theatre Company
Theatre Under the Stars
TodayTix has joined forces with BroadwayWorld to offer more access to the best theatre in your city. By gathering the best prices into one place in TodayTix Ticket Central, sharing exclusive TodayTix Lottery and Rush programs, and providing insider tips on how to score the best prices on trending shows, planning your next night out is now easier than ever. Download the app or visit TodayTix.com to get started.
Get Notified About The Next Round of Nominations & Voting!
Sign Up For Email Alerts!
Get Notified About The Next Round of Nominations & Voting!
Sign Up For Email Alerts!