Winners Announced For 2019 BroadwayWorld Houston Awards

Winners Announced For 2019 BroadwayWorld Houston AwardsFollowing a record number of nominations and votes, winners have been announced for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Houston Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The nominees were set, audiences voted, and now we get to recognize local theatres and performers for their outstanding achievement!

Regional productions, touring shows, and more were all included, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019.

Theatres and individual winners can download digital certificates for use on social media, website, and print HERE.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Best Actor (Musical)
Tadrian White - HATTIE'S BIG NIGHT - Vincent Victoria Presents

Best Actor (Play)
Stanley Andrew Jackson - THE THREE MUSKETEERS - The Alley Theater

Best Actress (Musical)
Audrey Bartkowiak - MATILDA - Class ACT Productions

Best Actress (Play)
Aiyana Phillips - WHEN MEN ARE SCARCE BY John Kirkpatrick - Mid-Town Art Center

Best Choreographer
Patdro Harris - JOSEPHINE TONIGHT - The Ensemble Theater

Best Costume Design (Play or Musical)
Alejo Vietti - THE THREE MUSKETEERS - The Alley Theater

Best Director (Musical)
Alric Davis - THE WIZ - Pearl Theatre

Best Director (Play)
Bobby Jarel - THE SOLIDER'S WIFE - JaVen DeMar Productions

Best Lighting Design (Play or Musical)
Philip Rosenberg - CRIMES OF THE HEART - The Alley Theater

Best Musical
JOSEPHINE TONIGHT - The Ensemble Theater

Best Musical Director
Padro Harris - JOSEPHINE TONIGHT - The Ensemble Theater

Best New Play or Musical
THE BIG 1-0 - Inspiration Stage

Best Play
WHEN MEN ARE SCARCE BY John Kirkpatrick - Mid-Town Art Center

Best Set Design (Play or Musical)
james thomas - JOSEPHINE TONIGHT - The Ensemble

Best Sound Design (Play or Musical)
Cliff Caruthers - WINTER'S TALE - Alley Theatre

Best Supporting Actor (Musical)
Tadrian White - THE WIZ - Pearl Theatre

Best Supporting Actor (Play)
Tanner Ellis - PIPELINE - The Ensemble

Best Supporting Actress (Musical)
Raven Troup - SEUSSICAL - Theatre Under the Stars

Best Supporting Actress (Play)
Julia Krohn - Ken Ludwig'S THE THREE MUSKETEERS - The Alley

Best Touring Production
BOOK OF MORMON - Hobby Center

Most Improved Theatre Company
Theatre Under the Stars

