VIDEOS: Houston Symphony's Robert Johnson Stars in At-Home Performance Series With His Kids

Jun. 15, 2020  

In a new series of videos from the Houston Symphony, one of its players has made his kids the stars!

Robert Johnson, associate principal horn, has been sharing creative musical moments at home with his sons Ezra, Reuben, and Avi, and wife Ariella Perlman.

When one of his videos went viral, the Symphony asked him to make more, and the series was born! Now there are 12 videos total so far.

Watch the playlist of videos below!


