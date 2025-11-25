Tickets to MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL at Hobby Center to go on Sale in December

🎭 NEW! Houston Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Houston & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Single tickets for Moulin Rouge! The Musical, winner of 10 Tony Awards including Best Musical, will go on sale at Memorial Hermann Broadway at the Hobby Center on Tuesday, December 2 at 10AM. Moulin Rouge! The Musical will return for a limited one-week Houston engagement at the Hobby Center for the Performing Arts, July 14-19, 2026 as part of the Memorial Hermann Broadway at the Hobby Center 2025-2026 Season.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is the winner of ten 2021 Tony Awards including Best Musical, two Drama League Awards including Outstanding Production of a Musical, five Drama Desk Awards and ten Outer Critics Circle Award Honor citations including New Broadway Musical.

The current North American tour cast is led by Arianna Rosario as “Satine” and Jay Armstrong Johnson as “Christian”, and features Robert Petkoff as “Harold Zidler”, Andrew Brewer as “The Duke of Monroth”, Jahi Kearse as “Toulouse-Lautrec”, Danny Burgos as “Santiago”, Kaitlin Mesh as “Nini” and Jerica Exum in the role of the “Satine Alternate”. In addition the company includes Justina Aveyard, Amara Berhan, Rodney Thompson, Renee Marie Titus, Mateus Barbosa Da Silva, Gabriella Burke, Rhys Carr, Yossi Chaikin, Darius Crenshaw, Nicolas De La Vega, Nathan Fister, Jeremy Gaston, Collin Heyward, Nathaniel Hunt, Charizma Lawrence, Katie Lombardo, Emerson Majarucon, Amanda Mitchell, Luke Monday, Kenneth Michael Murray, Elyse Niederee, Luke Rands, Logan Gray Saad, Adéa Michelle Sessoms, Jeff Sullivan, Carmella Taitt, Jordan Vasquez and Jerald Vincent.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical opened to critical acclaim at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre in the Summer of 2019 and reopened in September 2021 following the shutdown of Broadway due to the pandemic.