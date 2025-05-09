Theatre Under The Stars Will Host BREW & BROADWAY Tony Awards Watch Party

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Theatre Under The Stars is inviting Broadway fans to Brews & Broadway, a Tony Awards watch party and fundraiser taking place on Sunday, June 8, 2025, from 6–10 p.m. at Frost Town Brewing, located in downtown Houston.

This festive, casual event gives Houston’s theatre lovers a place to gather, cheer on their favorite shows, and celebrate the 78th Annual Tony Awards® — all while supporting TUTS’ artistic and educational programs. Attendees will enjoy a live screening of the awards, along with playful theatre-themed games, live performances, themed bites, and exciting giveaways.

“We’re calling all theatre nerds, Broadway fans, and beer lovers to join us for a night of fun, flair, and philanthropy,” said Lauryn Herpin, Director of Development at Theatre Under The Stars. “Whether you’re a longtime supporter or brand new to TUTS, this is a great way to come together, celebrate the Tony Awards®, and support local theatre artists and programs — all without having to dress up!”

Event highlights include:

· A live screening of the 78th Annual Tony Awards®

· Interactive theatre games hosted during commercial breaks

· Surprise live performances from favorite TUTS performers

· Tony Awards® bingo with prizes including TUTS swag, season tickets, and backstage experiences

· Fair-inspired food stations provided by Sugar Bunch Creations

· A unique indoor-outdoor setting at Frost Town Brewing with limited-capacity seating

Ticket options include:

· $50 General Admission: Includes entry, light bites, and access to all programming

· $100 Patron Ticket: Adds reserved seating and two complimentary drinks

· $150 VIP Experience: Includes premium seating, unlimited beverages, dessert station, event concierge, and a commemorative TUTS season poster

All proceeds benefit Theatre Under The Stars, supporting its mission to engage and enrich the Houston community through musical theatre — from mainstage productions to programs for students, educators, and emerging artists.

With only 160 seats available, Brews & Broadway is expected to sell out quickly. This event is for Broadway fans who are 21 and up. Tickets are on sale now at TUTS.org/BrewsAndBroadway.

