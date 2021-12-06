The Voices Of America Writers Workshop Presents Excerpts From Work In Development This Week

The PlayGround Experiment has announced the eighth presentation of new works created by members of the Voices of America Writers Workshop. The sixth group of writers to take part in The PlayGround Experiment's exciting new workshop are Nadia Andrade, Maria Arreola, Sergio Garcia, Peter Pasco, Germôna Sharp, and Linett Luna Tovar. The workshop culminates on December 10th with a public presentation of excerpts from these writers' new works.



Created and taught by David Davila, the Voices of America Writers Workshop is an eight-week workshop for people of color and members of the trans/non-binary community who want to tell their own stories through long form play and screenwriting. The program was created in response to the inequality of opportunities available to marginalized communities. In this workshop writers use tools from creative writing, dramatic writing, and comedy writing/improv - focusing on idea generation, the art of dialogue, and story structure to create multi-dimensional characters and captivating



We'll be presenting excerpts from Dejame en Paz by Nadia Andrade, a Very Romantic Love Story by Maria Arreola, Golden Sugar Child by Sergio Garcia, White Jesus Play by Peter Pasco, The Great Maximillion by Germôna Sharp, and The City of Ramona by Linett Luna Tovar



Founded by playwright Mike Lesser, The PlayGround Experiment is a home for theatre artists to explore, test, and showcase new work while finding inspiration and support from the community that it creates. Playwright/Actor relationships thrive in a safe, inclusive environment, strengthened by diversity, that enables each to find structure, heart, and truth, which encourages growth beyond The PGE. The PlayGround Experiment hosts a multitude of events including its flagship bi-weekly event "Volumes" where playwrights bring in their messy work to be read in a relaxed coffee shop atmosphere. Playwrights can then take their work through the "PG Evolution," a development process that takes work from Volumes and develops it through readings, workshops, and eventually production. The PGE also offers: Conversations Between Artists, Happy Hours, Educational Events, Drop and Give Me 10 (new work incubator), and the Faces of America Monologue Festival. Join the fun at www.theplaygroundexperiment.com.



David Davila is an award winning playwright and comedian from the border of South Texas; where the wall has stood since George W's administration. His work stands at the intersection of queer-culture and mestizaje ranging from plays and musicals, to poetry and stand-up comedy. His theatre works include MANUEL VERSUS THE STATUE OF LIBERTY (NYMF, O'Neill finalist, Princeton University, Gallery Players), AZTEC PIRATES, A LATINX FANTASIA ON NATIONAL THEMES, PART ONE: THE INSIGNIFICANCE OF LIFE ON MARS (New American Voices National Playwriting Award, San Diego Rep, Brooklyn Cultural Arts Center), PART TWO: THE INEQUITY OF SACRIFICE (Latinx Playwrights Circle, Playwrights Realm), HOTEL PUERTO VALLARTA, A LEGITIMATE WORK OF DRAMATIC THEATRE (Egg & Spoon, Variations Theatre), PROMESA: A MARIACHI MUSICAL (Musical Theatre Factory), ANIMAL HUSBANDRY (NYC Fringe 2019, Feast, BarnArts), VOX POP (Musical Theatre Factory, 54 Below), #52SONGS (Beechman), TALES FROM HWY 281 (Intar), ADAN Y JULIO Y LA FRONTERA 2003 (O'Neill semi-finalist, Viva Theatre), THE MESQUITE TREE: AN AMERICAN TRAGEDY (Theatre Audaz), and more.



The readings will be presented via The PlayGround Experiment's YouTube page at 7:00pm EST on December 10th. Subscribe to their channel here: https://www.youtube.com/c/ThePlayGroundExperiment