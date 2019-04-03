The Houston Symphony Announces HARRY POTTER AND THE ORDER OF THE PHOENIX in Concert

The Harry Potter Film Concert Series returns to Jones Hall with Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix in Concert, the fifth film in the Harry Potter series. On July 18-20, Keitaro Harada will conduct the Houston Symphony in performing the magical score live from Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix while the entire film plays in high-definition on a 40-foot screen.

In 2016, CineConcerts and Warner Bros. Consumer Products announced the Harry Potter Film Concert Series, a global concert tour celebrating the Harry Potter films. Since the world premiere of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone in Concert in June 2016, more than 1.3 million fans have enjoyed this magical experience from J.K. Rowling's Wizarding World, which is scheduled to include over 900 performances across more than 48 countries worldwide through 2019.

The rebellion begins! Lord Voldemort is back, but the Ministry of Magic tries to keep a lid on the truth - including appointing a new, power-hungry Defense Against the Dark Arts professor at Hogwarts. Ron and Hermione convince Harry to secretly train students for the wizarding war ahead. A terrifying showdown between good and evil awaits!

Nominated for a World Soundtrack Discovery Award, composer Nicholas Hooper uses experimental techniques and unique instruments to compose two new main themes reflecting not only Dolores Umbridge but Voldemort's inflection into Harry's psyche. By using Japanese Taiko drums, Hooper allows a deeper and more nefarious undercurrent to permeate the magical adventure of Harry and his friends as they prepare for the wizarding war ahead.

Justin Freer, President of CineConcerts and Producer/Conductor of the Harry Potter Film Concert Series explains, "The Harry Potter film series is a once-in-a-lifetime cultural phenomenon that continues to delight millions of fans around the world. It is with great pleasure that we bring fans for the first time ever an opportunity to experience the award-winning music scores played live by a symphony orchestra, all while the beloved film is simultaneously projected onto the big screen. This is truly an unforgettable event."

Brady Beaubien of CineConcerts and Concert Producer for the Harry Potter Film Concert Series added, "Harry Potter is synonymous with excitement around the world and we hope that by performing this incredible music with the full movie, audiences will enjoy returning to the Wizarding World."

Tickets go on sale April 3, 2019 at 12 p.m. via houstonsymphony.org, (713) 224-7575 for Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix in Concert.

For more information on the Harry Potter Film Concert Series, please visit www.harrypotterinconcert.com.





