Texas Repertory Theatre to Perform GOD'S MEGAPHONE this April

The Texas Repertory Theatre celebrates Easter weekend with its upcoming performance of God's Megaphone: A Visit with CS Lewis in the historic Houston Heights. This performance will take place on Thursday, April 18th at The Church at 1548 Heights, which has joined the growing list of faith communities who have hosted this inspiring and thought-provoking new production.

Acclaimed, award-winning actor and Texas Rep founder Steven Fenley portrays the Cambridge don and best-selling author in God's Megaphone: A Visit with C.S. Lewis, a theatrical event that brings this legendary Christian apologist to life with all of his intellect, warmth, wisdom, and humor intact. Using material from Lewis' own writings, his extensive correspondence, and excerpts from dramatic texts illuminating his life, God's Megaphone traces his life from best-selling author, to harbinger of WWII's resistance of evil, to loving husband and inspirational leader.

This special Easter performance is hosted by The Church at 1548 Heights (1548 Heights Blvd., Houston, Texas 77008). Thursday April 18th at 7pm. Tickets are $20. For more information, log onto www.texasreptheatre.com or call our friendly box office at 281-583-7575.

