Texas Repertory Theatre Presents GOD'S MEGAPHONE September 7

The Texas Repertory Theatre announces its upcoming FREE performance of God's Megaphone: A Visit with CS Lewis in the beautiful "livable forest" of Kingwood. This performance will take place Saturday, September 7th at Kingwood Church of Christ, which has joined the growing list of faith communities who have hosted this inspiring and thought-provoking new production.

Acclaimed, award-winning actor and Texas Rep founder Steven Fenley portrays the Cambridge don and best-selling author in God's Megaphone: A Visit with C.S. Lewis, a theatrical event that brings this legendary Christian apologist to life with all of his intellect, warmth, wisdom, and humor intact.

Using material from Lewis' own writings, his extensive correspondence, and excerpts from dramatic texts illuminating his life, God's Megaphone traces his life from best-selling author, to harbinger of WWII's resistance of evil, to loving husband and inspirational leader.

This special complimentary performance is hosted by Kingwood Church of Christ

( 2901 Woodland Hills Dr, Kingwood, TX 77339). Saturday September 7th at 7pm. For more information, log onto www.texasreptheatre.com or https://www.kwcoc.org/a-visit-with-c-s-lewis/.





