Cast Set for CARMELA FOR WISHES at Austin Playhouse

Austin Playhouse has revealed the cast and creatives for Carmela Full of Wishes based on the book by Matt de la Peña and adapted by Alvaro Saar Rios. Directed by Mateo Hernandez, Carmela Full of Wishes plays February 28–March 15, 2026 at Austin Playhouse.

Austin Playhouse's Theatre For Youth Program will kick off 2026 bringing Matt de la Peña's well-loved book Carmela Full of Wishes to life with the exciting play adapted by Alvaro Saar Rios. This bilingual production follows Carmela as she joins her brother on family errands and finds a dandelion that sparks endless possibilities of wishes. This story celebrates family, community, and hope in a vibrant and diverse neighborhood.

“I have long admired Austin Playhouse's dedication to theatre for youth and I am honored to join those efforts with Carmela Full of Wishes,” said director Hernandez.” Carmela has plenty to wish for on her seventh birthday – for herself and for her family. As we get to know her, we begin to understand that her wishes are shaped by a family facing real-world challenges beyond her control, and that some wishes feel more urgent than others. This play is all about the power of hope, family and the importance of showing up for those we care about. I can't wait for young audiences and families to experience this whimsically poignant story together!”

Casting for Carmela Full of Wishes includes Diana Patricia Guizado as Carmela; Matthew Joseph Garcia as Big Brother; Lligany Otaduy as Mami/Ensemble; and Michael Galvan as Papi/Ensemble.

Directed by Mateo Hernandez. The production team also includes S. Elliott as lighting designer; Matthew Smith as costume designer; Mike Toner as scenic designer; Ismael Soto III as properties designer; Robert S. Fisher as sound designer; and stage manager Megan Clarke.

Performances will take place at Austin Playhouse, located in the heart of West Campus at 405 West 22nd St. Free street parking is available with paid parking conveniently located one block away at the UT Co-Op Parking Garage at 2214 San Antonio St. Reserved parking is available through SpotHero