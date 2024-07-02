THE WOMAN IN BLACK By Stephen Mallatratt to be Presented at Main Street Theater This Summer

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



This summer Main Street Theater is producing the spine-tingling ghost story, The Woman in Black, based on the acclaimed novel by Susan Hill, adapted by Stephen Mallatratt. The Woman in Black runs July 13, - August 11, 2024 at MST’s Rice Village location. Performances are Thursday – Saturdays at 7:30pm and Sundays at 3:00pm. Tickets are $39 - $59.



MST will host a Pride Night event in connection with the August 8 performance, and the July 14 performance offers open captioning.

About the play

“It was nine-thirty on a Christmas Eve…” Arthur Kipps is obsessed with a curse he believes has been cast over him and his family by the specter of a “Woman in Black,” for it is believed that anyone who sees her will die. He hires a skeptical young actor to help him tell his terrifying story to exorcise the fear that grips his soul. Things begin innocently enough, but as they reach further into Arthur’s darkest memories, they find themselves caught up in a world of eerie marshes and moaning winds…



About the production

Philip Hays is the director. The cast is Callina Anderson, Danny Hayes, and Ian Lewis. Rebecca Skupin is the production stage manager. The set designer is Jodi Bobrovsky. Shawn W. St. John is the sound designer. Paige Willson is the costume designer. Lighting design is by Andrew Archer. Rodney Walsworth is the properties designer and set dresser.

Comments