THE DA VINCI CODE, MISERY And More Announced for Alley Theatre 79th Season

The Tony Award-winning Alley Theatre has announced its 2025-26 season, featuring Broadway favorites, thrilling mysteries, and groundbreaking new works.

“This season is designed to ignite the imagination and stir the soul,” says Artistic Director Rob Melrose. “From the pulse-pounding suspense of The Da Vinci Code and Misery to the sharp wit of Agatha Christie and Oscar Wilde, the wise words of August Wilson, and the laughter and warmth of Real Women Have Curves, each play in the Hubbard Theatre is a well-known work—ensuring audiences a season of beloved plays and exhilarating experiences.”

Melrose continues, “For the theatrically adventurous, our Neuhaus Theatre season delivers thought provoking stories in an up-close, intimate setting. Fresh off its Broadway run, English, a Pulitzer Prize winning play, will make its Alley debut. The world premiere adaptation of Robert Louis Stevenson's The Body Snatcher arrives just in time for Halloween, delivering spine-chilling thrills. And we are proud to present the world premiere of Dear Alien by Liz Duffy Adams, following the runaway success of our production of her play Born with Teeth, which captivated audiences nationwide.”

With a slate of exceptional productions that celebrate the power of live theatre, The Alley Theatre's 2025- 26 season is not to be missed.

Subscriptions are on sale and can be ordered online now (alleytheatre.org) or by phone (713.220.5700) beginning at noon.

2025-26 Season

Agatha Christie's The Mirror Crack'd

A New Adaptation by Rachel Wagstaff

Directed by Delicia Turner Sonnenburg

U.S. Premiere

July 11 – Aug. 17, 2025 in the Hubbard Theatre

Miss Marple, Agatha Christie's iconic sleuth, takes center stage in this gripping, glamorous mystery. When the filming of a star-studded movie in a quaint village leads to a chilling murder, everyone becomes a suspect. Miss Marple untangles a web of jealousy, ambition, and hidden truths. Can you solve who is behind it all?

The Da Vinci Code

Adapted by Rachel Wagstaff and Duncan Abel

Based on the Novel by Dan Brown

Directed by Rob Melrose

Sept. 19 - Oct. 12, 2025 in the Hubbard Theatre

Join the thrilling adventure as symbologist Robert Langdon and cryptologist Sophie Neveu race to solve a deadly puzzle that could change history. Following the clues hidden in ancient symbols and imagery, they uncover secrets that lead them on a dangerous quest. Based on the smash hit novel by Dan Brown, embark on a journey across Europe to the Louvre, Westminster Abbey, and Rosslyn Chapel.

The Body Snatcher

By Katie Forgette

Directed by Brandon Weinbrenner

World Premiere

Oct. 3 - Oct. 26, 2025 in the Neuhaus Theatre

Just in time for spooky season, Robert Louis Stevenson's famous Victorian Gothic classic comes alive onstage. A father's love for his ailing daughter and her growing affection for his medical assistant create an ethical dilemma as they push medical boundaries. As the bodies stack up, the question is asked – how deep will you dig for the one you love?

A Christmas Carol

From the novella by Charles Dickens

Adapted and originally directed by Rob Melrose

Remount directed by Amber D. Gray

Nov. 16 - Dec. 28, 2025 in the Hubbard Theatre

Rediscover the timeless tale of Ebenezer Scrooge's transformation as he encounters the ghosts of Christmas Past, Present, and Future. Be transported into Victorian England with dazzling costumes and stunning sets. Join us for a Dickensian celebration of love, redemption, and the true spirit of Christmas!

The Night Shift Before Christmas

By Isaac Gómez

Directed by KJ Sanchez

Alley Theatre Commission

Nov. 28 – Dec. 28, 2025 in the Neuhaus Theatre

The Christmas Eve overnight shift is Margot's personal tradition — even if that means dealing with grumpy drive-thru customers. But when her dead Best Friend Jackie Marley drops by to warn her of impending late-night visits by spirits, Margot has no choice but to roll with the punches and confront the very Scrooge she's become. Experience a Christmas Eve like no other in this brand-new holiday show filled with humor and heart.

Real Women Have Curves

By Josefina López

Directed by Lisa Portes

Jan. 23 - Feb. 15, 2026 in the Hubbard Theatre

This vivacious comedy, which inspired the hit film, follows five Latina women navigating the pressures of body image, immigration, and cultural expectations. As they work to meet an impossible deadline, the women reveal their hopes and struggles. Experience the warmth and laughter in the beauty of embracing who you are.

English

By Sanaz Toossi

Directed by Evren Odcikin

Feb. 13 - Mar. 8, 2026 in the Neuhaus Theatre

Winner of the 2023 Pulitzer Prize! This heartfelt, humorous play follows five strangers in an Iranian TOEFL class as they navigate language, identity, and unexpected friendships. Each brings a personal reason for learning English, discovering along the way what is lost—and found—in translation. While some things may get lost, the human spirit shines through.

The Importance of Being Earnest

By Oscar Wilde

Directed by Rob Melrose

Mar. 6 - Mar. 29, 2026 in the Hubbard Theatre

This timeless comedy follows two British bachelors who invent alter egos to outwit society and find love. As their deception unravels, chaos and hilarity ensue. Experience mistaken identities, secret loves, and sparkling satire in one of Oscar Wilde's most celebrated works.

August Wilson's Fences

Directed by Eileen J. Morris

Apr. 17 – May 10, 2026 in the Hubbard Theatre

In this legendary Tony Award-winning drama, a former baseball player struggles with the realities of life and the pursuit of happiness. Amidst racial prejudice and unfulfilled dreams, the challenges of parenthood and the bonds of family are tested. Discover why this iconic classic has continued to resonate for decades.

Dear Alien

By Liz Duffy Adams

Directed by Shelley Butler

World Premiere

May 8 - May 31, 2026 in the Neuhaus Theatre

After captivating audiences nationwide with Born with Teeth, playwright Liz Duffy Adams returns to the Alley in her thought-provoking world premiere. An isolated advice columnist races the clock to make one last deadline before facing financial ruin. In this existential comedy, we ask ourselves: What will we do when it all becomes too much?

Misery

By William Goldman

Based on the novel by Stephen King

Directed by Brandon Weinbrenner

May 29 - June 21, 2026 in the Hubbard Theatre

Famous romance author Paul is rescued from a car crash by his "number one fan.” As Annie nurses Paul to health, her obsession takes control. What begins as a rescue quickly turns into a dangerous entrapment as Paul writes for his life. Experience the horror as Stephen King's chilling thriller comes to life on stage when a fan will stop at nothing for the sequel of her dreams.

The Alley All New Festival will run October 24-26, 2025. Learn more about the Alley All New initiative at alleytheatre.org/allnew.

Full casting and creative teams for all productions will be announced later.

