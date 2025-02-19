THE DA VINCI CODE, MISERY And More Announced for Alley Theatre 79th Season

News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

The Tony Award-winning Alley Theatre has announced its 2025-26 season, featuring Broadway favorites, thrilling mysteries, and groundbreaking new works.  

“This season is designed to ignite the imagination and stir the soul,” says Artistic Director Rob Melrose.  “From the pulse-pounding suspense of The Da Vinci Code and Misery to the sharp wit of Agatha Christie  and Oscar Wilde, the wise words of August Wilson, and the laughter and warmth of Real Women Have  Curves, each play in the Hubbard Theatre is a well-known work—ensuring audiences a season of  beloved plays and exhilarating experiences.”  

Melrose continues, “For the theatrically adventurous, our Neuhaus Theatre season delivers thought provoking stories in an up-close, intimate setting. Fresh off its Broadway run, English, a Pulitzer Prize winning play, will make its Alley debut. The world premiere adaptation of Robert Louis Stevenson's The  Body Snatcher arrives just in time for Halloween, delivering spine-chilling thrills. And we are proud to  present the world premiere of Dear Alien by Liz Duffy Adams, following the runaway success of our  production of her play Born with Teeth, which captivated audiences nationwide.”    

With a slate of exceptional productions that celebrate the power of live theatre, The Alley Theatre's 2025- 26 season is not to be missed.  

Subscriptions are on sale and can be ordered online now (alleytheatre.org) or by phone (713.220.5700)  beginning at noon. 

2025-26 Season  

Agatha Christie's The Mirror Crack'd  

A New Adaptation by Rachel Wagstaff 

Directed by Delicia Turner Sonnenburg 

U.S. Premiere 

July 11 – Aug. 17, 2025 in the Hubbard Theatre 

Miss Marple, Agatha Christie's iconic sleuth, takes center stage in this gripping, glamorous mystery.  When the filming of a star-studded movie in a quaint village leads to a chilling murder, everyone becomes  a suspect. Miss Marple untangles a web of jealousy, ambition, and hidden truths. Can you solve who is  behind it all? 

The Da Vinci Code 

Adapted by Rachel Wagstaff and Duncan Abel  

Based on the Novel by Dan Brown  

Directed by Rob Melrose 

Sept. 19 - Oct. 12, 2025 in the Hubbard Theatre  

Join the thrilling adventure as symbologist Robert Langdon and cryptologist Sophie Neveu race to solve a  deadly puzzle that could change history. Following the clues hidden in ancient symbols and imagery, they  uncover secrets that lead them on a dangerous quest. Based on the smash hit novel by Dan Brown,  embark on a journey across Europe to the Louvre, Westminster Abbey, and Rosslyn Chapel.  

The Body Snatcher 

By Katie Forgette  

Directed by Brandon Weinbrenner  

World Premiere 

Oct. 3 - Oct. 26, 2025 in the Neuhaus Theatre  

Just in time for spooky season, Robert Louis Stevenson's famous Victorian Gothic classic comes alive  onstage. A father's love for his ailing daughter and her growing affection for his medical assistant create  an ethical dilemma as they push medical boundaries. As the bodies stack up, the question is asked – how  deep will you dig for the one you love?  

A Christmas Carol 

From the novella by Charles Dickens 

Adapted and originally directed by Rob Melrose 

Remount directed by Amber D. Gray 

Nov. 16 - Dec. 28, 2025 in the Hubbard Theatre  

Rediscover the timeless tale of Ebenezer Scrooge's transformation as he encounters the ghosts of  Christmas Past, Present, and Future. Be transported into Victorian England with dazzling costumes and  stunning sets. Join us for a Dickensian celebration of love, redemption, and the true spirit of Christmas!  

The Night Shift Before Christmas  

By Isaac Gómez 

Directed by KJ Sanchez 

Alley Theatre Commission 

Nov. 28 – Dec. 28, 2025 in the Neuhaus Theatre  

The Christmas Eve overnight shift is Margot's personal tradition — even if that means dealing with  grumpy drive-thru customers. But when her dead Best Friend Jackie Marley drops by to warn her of  impending late-night visits by spirits, Margot has no choice but to roll with the punches and confront the  very Scrooge she's become. Experience a Christmas Eve like no other in this brand-new holiday show  filled with humor and heart. 

Real Women Have Curves 

By Josefina López 

Directed by Lisa Portes 

Jan. 23 - Feb. 15, 2026 in the Hubbard Theatre  

This vivacious comedy, which inspired the hit film, follows five Latina women navigating the pressures of  body image, immigration, and cultural expectations. As they work to meet an impossible deadline, the  women reveal their hopes and struggles. Experience the warmth and laughter in the beauty of embracing  who you are.  

English 

By Sanaz Toossi 

Directed by Evren Odcikin 

Feb. 13 - Mar. 8, 2026 in the Neuhaus Theatre 

Winner of the 2023 Pulitzer Prize! This heartfelt, humorous play follows five strangers in an Iranian  TOEFL class as they navigate language, identity, and unexpected friendships. Each brings a personal  reason for learning English, discovering along the way what is lost—and found—in translation. While  some things may get lost, the human spirit shines through.  

The Importance of Being Earnest  

By Oscar Wilde 

Directed by Rob Melrose 

Mar. 6 - Mar. 29, 2026 in the Hubbard Theatre  

This timeless comedy follows two British bachelors who invent alter egos to outwit society and find love.  As their deception unravels, chaos and hilarity ensue. Experience mistaken identities, secret loves, and  sparkling satire in one of Oscar Wilde's most celebrated works.  

August Wilson's Fences 

Directed by Eileen J. Morris  

Apr. 17 – May 10, 2026 in the Hubbard Theatre  

In this legendary Tony Award-winning drama, a former baseball player struggles with the realities of life  and the pursuit of happiness. Amidst racial prejudice and unfulfilled dreams, the challenges of parenthood  and the bonds of family are tested. Discover why this iconic classic has continued to resonate for  decades.  

Dear Alien 

By Liz Duffy Adams

Directed by Shelley Butler 

World Premiere 

May 8 - May 31, 2026 in the Neuhaus Theatre  

After captivating audiences nationwide with Born with Teeth, playwright Liz Duffy Adams returns to the  Alley in her thought-provoking world premiere. An isolated advice columnist races the clock to make one  last deadline before facing financial ruin. In this existential comedy, we ask ourselves: What will we do  when it all becomes too much?  

Misery 

By William Goldman  

Based on the novel by Stephen King  

Directed by Brandon Weinbrenner 

May 29 - June 21, 2026 in the Hubbard Theatre  

Famous romance author Paul is rescued from a car crash by his "number one fan.” As Annie nurses Paul  to health, her obsession takes control. What begins as a rescue quickly turns into a dangerous  entrapment as Paul writes for his life. Experience the horror as Stephen King's chilling thriller comes to  life on stage when a fan will stop at nothing for the sequel of her dreams.  

The Alley All New Festival will run October 24-26, 2025. Learn more about the Alley All New initiative at alleytheatre.org/allnew

Full casting and creative teams for all productions will be announced later.  





