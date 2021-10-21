Skylar Campbell Joins Houston Ballet

Barry Hughson, Executive Director of The National Ballet of Canada, today announced that Principal Dancer Skylar Campbell will depart The National Ballet of Canada to join Houston Ballet as a Principal Dancer in January 2022.

"Skylar is an incredibly thoughtful performer who approaches each role with confidence, energy and care. It has been a privilege and a joy to watch his many brilliant performances with the National Ballet. We will all miss his magnetic stage presence and wish him the very best for this exciting new opportunity with Houston Ballet," said Mr. Hughson.

Born in Laguna Beach, California, Mr. Campbell trained with Victor and Tatiana Kasatsky and mentor and coach David Allan in Orange County, California. He joined the National Ballet in 2009 and was promoted to Principal Dancer in 2018. Mr. Campbell created the title role in the world premiere of Pinocchio by Will Tuckett and has danced the title roles in Nijinsky and Le Petit Prince. His repertoire as a Principal Dancer has also included Peter/The Nutcracker in The Nutcracker, Mercutio and Benvolio in Romeo and Juliet, Hilarion in Giselle, Alain in La Fille mal gardée, Gurn in La Sylphide, Jack/The Knave of Hearts and Lewis Carroll/The White Rabbit in Alice's Adventures in Wonderland, Florizel in The Winter's Tale, Camille in The Merry Widow, Bluebird in The Sleeping Beauty, Puck in The Dream, Levin in Anna Karenina and Alan in A Streetcar Named Desire.

"This is a bittersweet goodbye. The National Ballet of Canada has been my artistic home for 12 years. I will forever carry beautiful memories shared on and off the stage alongside my inspirational colleagues at the company. The National Ballet has provided me with many fantastic opportunities and I am looking forward to this next chapter in my career with Houston Ballet," said Mr. Campbell.

Mr. Campbell will next perform onstage in the Fall Season with Crystal Pite's Angels' Atlas, presented on a mixed programme with George Balanchine's Serenade, November 11 - 27, 2021.

