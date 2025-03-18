SWEENEY TODD Announced At Lone Star College-North Harris

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



SWEENEY TODD THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET, featuring music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim & a book by Hugh Wheeler, will be presented by Lone Star College-North Harris & Cash Carpenter Productions.

Sweeney Todd has become a bloody, worldwide success since being awarded eight Tony's, (including Best Musical), for its Broadway premiere. Stephen Sondheim's and Hugh Wheeler's (A Little Night Music, Pacific Overtures) tasty, thrilling, theatrical treat has simultaneously shocked, awed and delighted audiences across the world.

An infamous tale, Sweeney Todd, an unjustly exiled barber, returns to nineteenth century London, seeking vengeance against the lecherous judge who framed him and ravaged his young wife.

The road to revenge leads Todd to Mrs. Lovett, a resourceful proprietress of a failing pie shop, above which, he opens a new barber practice. Mrs. Lovett's luck sharply shifts when Todd's thirst for blood inspires the integration of an ingredient into her meat pies that has the people of London lining up... and the carnage has only just begun!

Due to subject matter this musical is NOT intended for children.

Runtime-Approx 2.5hrs

PRODUCTION DATES:

Thursday March 27th at 7:30pm (Ticket Prices: $15-$30)

Friday March 28th at 8:00pm (Ticket Prices: $15-$30)

Saturday March 29th at 8:00pm (Ticket Prices: $15-$30)

Sunday March 30th at 3:00pm (Ticket Prices: $15-$30)

Monday March 31st at 7:30pm (INDUSTRY NIGHT-all tickets $15.00)

Thursday April 3rd at 7:30pm (Ticket Prices: $15-$30)

Friday April 4th at 8:00pm (Ticket Prices: $15-$30)

Saturday April 5th at 8:00pm (Ticket Prices: $15-$30)

Comments