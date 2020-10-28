Rice Opera Presents DER KAISER VON ATLANTI

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Virtual showings will take place on October 29 and 30 at 7:30pm.

Rice Opera will present Der Kaiser von Atlantis (The Emperor of Atlantis).

The opera is by Viktor Ullmann (composer), Peter Kien (librettist).

To view this production in Chromadepth, prism 3D glasses will enhance the performance. Audience members must register prior to Friday, October 23, 2020 in order to receive complimentary 3D glasses via mail from the Shepherd School of Music.



Please note that 3D glasses are not required to enjoy this production.

Learn more at https://music.rice.edu/departments-and-ensembles/opera/2020-2021-opera-season.

