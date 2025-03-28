Photos: MEMORIAM At Main Street Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Main Street Theater is producing the world premiere of Memoriam by playwright Noga Flaishon. See photos from the production, running March 29 and through April 19.

“I realized that, in our lifetime, the Holocaust will stop being a lived memory, a bleeding trauma, and will turn into a story. When it does—what kind of story will it be?” shares Flaishon. “Memoriam imagines a future where authenticity is a commodity—one that only increases in value. Not so different from our world, it explores how corporate media monetizes the most vulnerable parts of our identity and how trauma can be packaged, sold, and consumed. Let's be very cautious about that. Let’s be critical of who gets to tell which stories—and the harsh truths lost when we turn actual events into consumable stories.”

With previews March 23, 27, and 28, Memoriam opens March 29 and runs through April 19 at MST’s Rice Village location, 2540 Times Blvd., 77005. Performances are Thursday – Saturdays at 7:30pm and Sundays at 3:00pm. Tickets are $40 - $63. Tickets are available at www.mainstreettheater.com or call 713-524-6706.

Photo Credit: Pin Lim / Forest Photography

