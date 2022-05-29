Photos: Inside Look at the 2022 Tommy Tune Awards

The 2022 Tommy Tune Awards from Theatre Under The Stars (TUTS) held virtually once again this year, premiered at 7pm on May 27th on the musical theatre company's Facebook page and YouTube channel.

"We are proud of all that these students have accomplished in this year," said Laura Peete, TUTS Director of Education. "The greatest things about the Tommy Tune Awards is getting to celebrate their work and artistry, while helping them further their craft."

The winners of the 2022 Tommy Tune Awards are:

Outstanding Musical:

Houston Christian High School, Disney's Newsies

Performance in a Lead Role Winners & 2022 Jimmy Awards® Nominees:

Vanessa Darko, Klein Oak High School, Once Upon A Mattress, Queen Aggravan

Jake Ulanday, Bridgeland High School, Sweeney Todd, School Edition, Anthony Hope

Runners Up for Performance in a Lead Role & 2022 Jimmy Awards® Nominees:

C.J. Friend, Cypress Ranch High School, Pippin, Berthe

Grant Richter, Houston Christian High School, Disney's Newsies, Jack Kelly

Outstanding Ensemble:

Stratford High School, Legally Blonde

Outstanding Performer in a Featured Role:

Winner #1

Mason Nuno, Houston Christian High School, Newsies, Race

Winner #2

Anna Rigo, Stratford High School, Legally Blonde, Serena

Outstanding Performer in a Supporting Role:

Winner #1

Jack Prothro, Second Baptist School, Hello, Dolly! Barnaby Tucker

Winner #2

Shannon Hoffman, Kinder HSPVA, Hairspray, Penny

Outstanding Lighting Design:

Jace Petrovich, Klein Collins High School, Shrek The Musical

Outstanding Scenic Design:

Kelsie Morris, Julie Duke, Caleb Vernheisel, Gannon Lara,

Obra D. Tompkins High School, Seussical

Outstanding Costume Design:

Julia Walker, Emily Camden, Stratford High School, Legally Blonde

Outstanding Technical Execution:

The Kinkaid School, Carrie, The Musical

Outstanding Orchestra:

Obra D. Tompkins High School, Seussical

Outstanding Music Direction:

Ken Sink, Brian Minson, Brian Brown, Houston Christian High School, Disney's Newsies

Outstanding Choreography:

Winner #1

Melissa Tyler, Anoushka Patel, Renee Anderson, & Bobby Linhart, Houston Christian High School, Disney's Newsies

Winner #2

Courtney D. Jones, Kinder HSPVA, Hairspray

Outstanding Director:

Bobby Linhart, Houston Christian High School, Disney's Newsies

The Tommy Tune Awards offers an opportunity for students and educators to share their creative accomplishments while instilling in young people the value of engaging in the performing arts as a lifelong pursuit.

Throughout the 2021-22 school year, the adjudicating mentors evaluated each participating school's show, focusing on each element of the production. The adjudicating mentors are made up of a group of Houston-based theatre professionals who have backgrounds as performers, designers, directors, choreographers, and musicians; and who have years of experience working in arts education and administration.

The Tommy Tune Awards are named for Broadway legend, Houston native and Lamar High School alumnus Tommy Tune. A performer, director and choreographer with more than 50 years of stage experience, Tune received nine Tony Awards for his work in the following productions: Seesaw, My One and Only, A Day in Hollywood/A Night in the Ukraine, Nine, Grand Hotel and The Will Rogers Follies. He was also awarded the National Medal of Arts in 2003 by President Bush.

Jimmy Awards Ⓡ

Of the 31 Tommy Tune Award nominees for Outstanding Performance in a Leading Role, two were selected via a rigorous audition process adjudicated by a panel of industry professionals ultimately winning an opportunity to represent Houston and TUTS at the Jimmy AwardsⓇ. The National High School Musical Theatre Awards® (the Jimmy Awards®) are a national celebration of outstanding student achievement, recognizing individual artistry in vocal, dance, and acting performance and elevating the importance of theatre arts education in schools. The Jimmy Awards are presented by The Broadway League Foundation.

Take a look at the awards with the photos below!

Photo Credits: Christina DeHaven