Photos: Get a First Look at THE WORLD IS NOT SILENT at Alley Theatre

Alley Theatre is presenting The World Is Not Silent, written by Don X. Nguyen, and directed by Marya Mazor. The production runs until April 14, 2024 in the Neuhaus Theatre.

This moving story explores the relationship between a son, Don, and his estranged father as they try to reconnect in the wake of his father’s recent hearing loss. Don learns that the key to communication and connection is speaking from the heart as the play explores how language, at the same time, divides and unites us. This play was part of Alley All New Festival in 2022. The World Is Not Silent is a recipient of the 2024 Laurents / Hatcher Foundation Award.