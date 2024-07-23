PETER PAN National Tour is Coming to The Hobby Center in October

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The all-new production of the Tony Award-winning Broadway classic, PETER PAN is coming to The Hobby Center. The Houston premiere will play a limited one-week engagement from October 1-6, 2024. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, July 26, 2024 at 10am.

This high-flying musical has been thrilling audiences of all ages for close to 70 years and is now being brought back to life in a newly-imagined production directed by Emmy Award winner Lonny Price (Sunset Boulevard, Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill) with additional book by celebrated playwright Larissa FastHorse (The Thanksgiving Play, What Would Crazy Horse Do?), choreography by Lorin Latarro (Waitress, The Who's Tommy), flying sequences choreographed by Paul Rubin (Wicked, Frozen) with music supervision and additional arrangements by Andy Einhorn (Hello, Dolly!, Carousel).

“PETER PAN is one of the great treasures of the American Musical Theatre,” said Lonny Price. “The show nurtures and inspires the imagination of its audience and reminds us to keep alive the child within us all.”

“I am thrilled to be part of bringing PETER PAN to life for a new generation,” said Larissa FastHorse. “If you loved this musical before, you will still see the show that enchanted you, while discovering a PETER PAN that everyone can enjoy, without harm, for many years to come.”

Seventeen-year-old Nolan Almeida will play the iconic role of ‘Peter Pan'. An Orange County, California native, Nolan was most recently seen as ‘Crutchie' in Newsies at 5-Star Theatricals and was featured in “Christmas on Repeat” on Hulu. Joining him will be Cody Garcia as ‘Captain Hook' who most recently starred as ‘Willy Wonka' in the national tour of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and as ‘Buddy' in Elf; Emerson College graduate Hawa Kamara as ‘Wendy' and acclaimed recording artist Raye Zaragoza as ‘Tiger Lily'.

The full cast is completed by Shefali Deshpande as ‘Mrs. Darling,' Kurt Perry as ‘Smee,' William Foon as ‘John,' Camden Kwok as ‘Michael.' The ensemble includes Charles Antenen, Zaynn Arora, Jonah Barricklo, Christina Hélène Braa, Levi Chrisopulos, Jordan T. DeLeon, Brandon Gille, Ryan Perry Marks, Michael Marrero, Kenny Ramos, Hannah Schmidt, Kiara Williams. The swings are Tony Collins, Bailey Frankenberg, Leo Gallegos and Cheyenne Omani.

Director Lonny Price is thrilled to introduce Nolan Almeida as the high-flying Peter Pan. “Nolan embodies all the beautiful contradictions of Peter. He's an extraordinarily gifted young actor, a wonderful singer and nothing short of magical. Cody Garcia as Captain Hook is utterly modern, surprising and one of the most engaging actors I've ever worked with.”

“I also want to celebrate Hawa Kamara, making her professional debut as Wendy! A wildly charismatic young actress, who's as talented as she is beautiful. And rounding out this sensational group is Raye Zaragoza as Tiger Lily - brilliant multi-faceted recording artist and actress. This company is simply going to blow people away and I cannot wait for audiences across the country to fall in love with each of them.”

Based on Sir James M. Barrie's classic tale and originally directed, choreographed and adapted by Broadway legend Jerome Robbins, PETER PAN features an iconic and unforgettable score by Morris (Moose) Charlap, additional lyrics by Betty Comden, Adolph Green and Amanda Green; and additional music by Jule Styne. and additional music by Jule Styne.

PETER PAN is directed by Lonny Price, with additional book by Larissa FastHorse, choreography by Lorin Latarro, flying sequences choreographed by Paul Rubin, with music supervision and additional arrangements by Andy Einhorn and dance arrangements by David Dabbon. The national tour has scenic design by Anna Louizos, costume design by Sarafina Bush, lighting design by Amith Chandrashaker, sound design by Kai Harada, projections by David Bengali, hair & make-up design by J. Jared Janas, fight direction by Rick Sordelet & Christian Kelly-Sordelet and “Tinker Bell” design by Paul Kieve. The Associate Director is Matt Cowart and the Associate Choreographer is Travis Waldschmidt, with casting by ARC/Duncan Stewart, CSA and additional casting by Michael Donovan Casting. The production is licensed by Music Theatre International. The tour is produced by NETworks Presentations, executive producer Trinity Wheeler.

The PETER PAN tour is conducted by Jonathan Marro. The stage management team is led by Megan Belgam with Kendall Stevens. The company management team is led by Luke Meyer with Kyle Hess.

The adventure begins when PETER PAN and his mischievous sidekick, Tinker Bell, visit the bedroom of the Darling children late one night. With a sprinkle of fairy dust and a few happy thoughts, the children are taken on a magical journey they will never forget. This extraordinary musical full of excitement and adventure features iconic and timeless songs including “I'm Flying,” “I Gotta Crow,” “I Won't Grow Up” and “Neverland.” PETER PAN embraces the child in us all so go on a journey from the second star to the right and straight on ‘til morning - your entire family will be Hooked!

