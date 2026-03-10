LEOPOLDSTADT Will Come to the Main Street Theater

🎭 NEW! Houston Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Houston & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Main Street Theater will continue its 50th Season with its 20th Tom Stoppard production, the late playwright’s last play, Leopoldstadt. A loosely autobiographical epic yet intimate drama, there have been only two U.S. productions of Leopoldstadt since its world premiere in London in 2020. Now Main Street Theater’s marks third.

The play spans more than 50 years and multiple generations of a Jewish family in Vienna, beginning at their fashionable apartment on Christmas Day in 1899 and navigating through the wreckage of both world wars, impoverishment, and the devastating ramifications of the Holocaust.

Leopoldstadt opens March 28 and runs through April 26 at MST’s Rice Village location, 2540 Times Blvd., 77005. Performances are Thursday – Saturdays at 7:30pm and Sundays at 3:00pm plus one Monday performance, March 30, at 7:30pm. Tickets are $45 - $64.

Sunday, April 12: Join in following the matinee for a discussion with Marilyn Hassid, President of the Jewish Creativity International, about presenting Jewish Arts and Culture in the present days. Ms. Hassid is also the former Assistant Executive Director at Evelyn Rubenstein Jewish Community Center of Houston.

Sunday, April 19: Join in following the matinee for a discussion with Amy Frake about the history and the impact of the first 50 years of the 20th Century on the Jewish people. Ms. Drake is the Senior Associate Director of Education at the Boniuk Center for the Future of Holocaust, Human Rights and Genocide Studies at Holocaust Museum Houston.

Everyone is welcome at these post-show discussions, regardless of when you are seeing the play. Just plan to arrive at the theater about 5:30pm. Free to all.

Pride Night: April 16 at 6:15pm, join MST for its pre-show Happy Hour & then the SingOUT Cabaret starting at 6:45pm. Special thanks to media sponsor OutSmart Magazine and event sponsor Riven Productions HTX.

Free Beer Fridays: every Friday night, thanks to Saint Arnold Brewing Company.

Closing Weekend Party: April 25 in the lobby after the show (open to ticketholders of that performance).