Mildred's Umbrella Presents Digital Reading of TOOTH AND TAIL

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The production will be available for viewing September 5-September 15, 2020.

Mildred's Umbrella Theater kicks off their 2020-2021 season with a fun, family friendly digital performance of TOOTH AND TAIL, a World premiere of our postponed production by Elizabeth A.M. Keel.

TOOTH & TAIL has been developed and workshopped through support of Mildred's Umbrella Theater Company, and their ongoing commitment to the empowerment of female artists and their stories. Jam-packed with princesses, dragons, pirates and more, TOOTH & TAIL is part fairy-tale, part rescue mission, part love story, and all adventure. A world premiere.

Available for viewing September 5-September 15, 2020.

Keep an eye on www.mildredsumbrella.com for ticket sales and developments.

For more information, call 832-463-0409 or send an e-mail to info@mildredsumbrella.com.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You