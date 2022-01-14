MOTHER OF THE MAID to be Presented at Main Street Theater

Main Street Theater is offering a riveting new play to Houston audiences: Mother of the Maid by Jane Anderson. "This play tells the Joan of Arc story through her mother's eyes," says MST Founding Artistic Director Rebecca Greene Udden, also director of the production. "Anderson's play is really powerful, beautiful, and even funny at times. It's also been fun in this production to pair longtime Houston artist Shannon Emerick with newcomer Elizabeth Barnes as mother and daughter." "We rarely even think of Joan of Arc has having had a mother!" shared Ms. Emerick. "But like her daughter, Isabelle Arc was an extraordinary, strong woman who made history herself in clearing her daughter's name after Joan's death."

The production opens Saturday night, February 5 at 7:30pm and runs through February 27 at MST - Rice Village, 2540 Times Blvd. Performances are Thursdays - Saturdays at 7:30pm and Sundays at 3pm. Tickets are $36 - $55, depending on date, section, and availability.

The production will also be available online Feb. 10 - 27. Tickets range from $20 - $40.

All tickets are on sale via phone at 713.524.6706 or online at MainStreetTheater.com.

Masks are required for audience members of all ages at all Main Street Theater performances. MainStage patrons are required to show proof of a negative COVID test result (within 48 hours). A vaccination card may be shown in lieu of the test. Photocopies or a photo on a phone of medical records will be accepted.

About Mother of the Maid

In this riveting new play, Jane Anderson reimagines Joan of Arc's epic tale through the eyes of her mother. Isabelle Arc is a sensible, hard-working, God-fearing woman. Her headstrong daughter, on the other hand, communes with Saint Catherine, wears men's clothing, and prepares to lead the French army into battle. Motherhood in the fifteenth century isn't easy! Isabelle closely follows the baffling yet awe-inspiring journey of her curious, extraordinary daughter. Isabelle remains steadfast in her love and presence for daughter to the end, facing her own fears and doubts about her own faith along the way.

About the Production

MST Founding Artistic Director is the director of Mother of the Maid. The cast includes Elizabeth Barnes, Dwight Clark, Shannon Emerick, Dain Geist, Michele Harrell, and Jacob Sanchez.

The production design team is Liz Freese (Set Design), John Smetak (Lighting Design), Macy Lyne (Costume Design), J. Salazar (Sound Design), and Rodney Walsworth (Properties Design). Debs Ramser is the production stage manager.