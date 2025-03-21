MEMORIAM by Noga Flaishon to Have World Premiere at Main Street Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Main Street Theater is producing the world premiere of Memoriam by playwright Noga Flaishon. “I realized that, in our lifetime, the Holocaust will stop being a lived memory, a bleeding trauma, and will turn into a story. When it does—what kind of story will it be?” shares Flaishon. “Memoriam imagines a future where authenticity is a commodity—one that only increases in value. Not so different from our world, it explores how corporate media monetizes the most vulnerable parts of our identity and how trauma can be packaged, sold, and consumed. Let's be very cautious about that. Let's be critical of who gets to tell which stories—and the harsh truths lost when we turn actual events into consumable stories.”

With previews March 23, 27, and 28, Memoriam opens March 29 and runs through April 19 at MST's Rice Village location, 2540 Times Blvd., 77005. Performances are Thursday – Saturdays at 7:30pm and Sundays at 3:00pm. Tickets are $40 - $63. Tickets are available online or call 713-524-6706.

Holocaust survivor Ruth Steinfeld will share her story at a post-show discussion on April 6. The March 30 performance offers open captioning. Other opportunities are below.

Part of the Art Series

Apr. 6: Join us following the matinee for a discussion with Holocaust survivor Ruth Steinfeld who will share her story with us.

Apr. 13: Join in following the matinee for a discussion with community leader Tracie Jae, founder of The Quiet Rebel. We'll explore the idea of “story” and how stories define us, impact us, and even manipulate us.

Everyone is welcome at our post-show discussions, regardless of whether you are seeing the play that day. Just plan to arrive at the theater at 5:00pm. Free to all.

Pride Night: Apr. 17. Happy Hour starts at 6:15pm followed by our SingOut Cabaret. Special thanks to media sponsor OutSmart Magazine and event sponsor “The Gowrie Conspiracy.”

Free Beer Fridays: every Friday night, thanks to Saint Arnold Brewing Company.

Closing Weekend Party: April 19 in the lobby after the show (open to ticketholders of that performance)

About Memoriam

In the near future, Memoriam Inc. buys and sells memories, digitizing them for mass-viewership. Customers can rent memories and experience them fully, even feeling the sensations the original memory-holder felt: childbirth, joyful reunions, romantic wedding proposals – almost like watching a short movie but much more intimate and personal. Now Rachel, a buyer for Memoriam, is going after the most important and most personal memory acquisition she has ever sought: the memories of the last holocaust survivor on earth – who happens to be her own grandmother. A powerful, painful, loving story of family and what memories mean, who owns them, and what we owe to future generations. Recommended for mature audiences due to sensitive subject matter and loud sounds.

