LSC-CyFair Music Department to Host Discovery Recital Series This Spring

The Lone Star College-CyFair Music Department is hosting a Discovery Recital Series for all to enjoy a world-class music and cultural experience this spring.

The series of performances begins February 20 with Sacred, Folk and Soul featuring Colombian violinist Mauricio, who has been a guest artist in Houston for various Latin American music productions with distinguished Venezuelan Grammy artists such as Eddy Marcano, Baden Goyo, and Hector Molina, among others. This program, which includes Gershwin and original works by the soloist, is presented in collaboration with the LSC-CyFair Composers Club.

The Discovery Recital Series will continue March 6 with Melodías de la Herencia: Exploring Nationalism and Western Influences in Latin-American Music. This program highlights how composers across Latin America fused Indigenous, Afro-descendant, and European traditions to create distinct national musical identities and is presented in collaboration with the Latin American Student Organization (LASO).

The spring recital series will conclude April 10 with opera singer Sarah Dyer and ConTempo Studios, an interdisciplinary arts organization that combines classical music with everything from circus arts and yoga to visual arts and beyond, in a program that brings the magic of live performance art to LSC-CyFair and the Cy-Fair area community.

All performances will be at 6 p.m. in LSC-CyFair’s Recital Hall in the Center for the Arts (ART) building.