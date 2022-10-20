Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Jesus Christ Superstar- National Tour
JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR is Coming to the Hobby Center in January 2023

Jack Hopewell stars as Jesus, joined by Elvie Ellis as Judas and Faith Jones as Mary.

Oct. 20, 2022  

Following engagements in the UK, the reimagined 50th Anniversary tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR will come to Houston as part of the Memorial Hermann Broadway at the Hobby Center 2022-2023 Season. JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR will play the Hobby Center January 17-22, 2023. The 2017 Olivier awarding-winning production from Regent's Park Open Air Theatre goes on sale to the general public on Friday, October 21 at 10am.

Jack Hopewell stars as Jesus, joined by Elvie Ellis as Judas and Faith Jones as Mary. The tour also welcomes Isaac Ryckeghem as Caiphas, Nicholas Hambruch as Pilate, and Kodiak Thompson as Annas.

The ensemble includes Ethan Hardy Benson, Joshua Bess, Jordan Wesley Brown, Jahlil M. Burke, Cooper Clack, Kalei Cotecson, Lydia Eku, Savannah Fisher, Domanick Anton Hubbard, Haley Huelsman, Jeremy Makana Hurr, Brett Hennessey Jones, Lena Matthews, Hosea Mundi, Caroline Perry, L'Oréal Roaché, Colin Robertson, Darren James Robinson, Erich W. Schleck and Lauren Soto.

Featuring lyrics and music by Emmy, GRAMMY, Oscar and Tony winners Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber, the North American tour of this iconic musical is helmed by acclaimed director Timothy Sheader and cutting-edge choreographer Drew McOnie. Rounding out the creative team is costume design by 2016 Tony Award nominee Tom Scutt, with a set based on original designs by Tom Scutt, lighting design by Lee Curran, sound design by Keith Caggiano, with music supervision by David Holcenberg and music direction by Mark Binns.

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR is set against the backdrop of an extraordinary series of events during the final weeks in the life of Jesus Christ, as seen through the eyes of Judas. Reflecting the rock roots that defined a generation, the legendary score includes 'I Don't Know How to Love Him', 'Gethsemane' and 'Superstar'.

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR is a proven musical phenomenon with a world-wide fan base. As demonstrated by NBC's Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert, this epic work attracted over 9.6 million viewers, earned the highest ratings in its time period, and received the highest critical ranking of any live musical event on network TV. On September 17th, 2021 a variety of special edition Jesus Christ Superstar albums, remastered at Abbey Road, were released. These special anniversary editions are a celebration of the original 1970 double concept album and it's continued success spanning an incredible 50 years.

Regent's Park Open Air Theatre production of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR won the 2017 Olivier Award for Best Musical Revival, selling out two consecutive engagements in 2016 and 2017. The production played a West End engagement at the Barbican in 2019 before returning to Regent's Park Open Air Theatre in concert version during the summer of 2020.

The 2022-2023 North American tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR is produced by Work Light Productions. The original production was produced by London's Regent's Park Open Air Theatre.

For additional information about this production, please visit ustour.JesusChristSuperstar.com

Facebook & Instagram: @JesusChristSuperstar | Twitter: @JCSTheMusical

The Hobby Center for the Performing Arts

is operated by the Hobby Center Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Its mission is to expand Houston's reputation as a world-class cultural center by providing a premier performing arts facility, fostering accessibility to the performing arts and promoting arts education, with an emphasis on musical theatre. The complex houses two performance chambers, an on-site restaurant, Diana American Grill, and an 800-car capacity on-premises parking garage. Please visit TheHobbyCenter.org.



