JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH Comes to Main Street Theater

Performances run April 23-May 13.

Apr. 07, 2023  

Main Street Theater (MST) continues its Theater for Youth season with the whimsical modern classic James & the Giant Peach based on the book by Roald Dahl, dramatized by Richard R. George. The production will be held at MST's MATCH location, 3400 Main St., Houston, TX 77002:

Sundays, April 23 & 30, 2023 at 12:30pm & 3:30pm

Saturdays, May 6 & 13, 2023 at 10:30am & 1:30pm

Recommended for First Grade and older. All tickets are on sale via phone at 713.524.6706 or online at MainStreetTheater.com. Tickets are $18 - $28. Group rates are available. No children under 3 are admitted in the theater (including sleeping babies). (Performances are also available for school groups and homeschools. Call 713.524.9196 ext 1 or visit the website.)

Main Street Theater also offers Accommodations Performances:

ASL Performance: May 6 at 1:30pm

Sensory-Friendly / Relaxed Performance: Apr. 30 at 12:30pm

Audio Described Performance: Apr. 30 at 3:30pm (email vivienne@mainstreettheater.com to reserve)

After his parents' tragic death by rhinoceros, James is sent to live with his horrible aunts, Spiker and Sponge. The contents of a magic bag transform an old peach tree into a portal to an amazing adventure with a host of fantastical creatures on a giant peach! Recommended for 1st Grade and older.

Steven J. Scott is the director. The cast includes Delaney Brittingham, Jonathan Bynum, Laurel Burrer, Shane Manning, Jessy Martin, Judy Norwood, Rich Scott, and Christian Simon.

The design team is Ryan McGettigan (set design), David Gipson (lighting design), Krystal Uchem (costume design), Yezminne Zepeda (sound design), and Tabitha Bounds (properties design). Regine Gwyneth Templonuevo is the stage manager.

Now in its 47th season, Main Street Theater provides theater experiences for all ages. The MainStage produces professional, intimate, literary plays for adults and operates under an Actors' Equity Association union contract; the Theater for Youth produces professional, engaging productions based on children's literature for families and school groups, both in-house and on tour around Texas; and we offer Education and Outreach programs on-site and at satellite locations around the Greater Houston area for youth aged 4 - high school. We work out of 2 facilities: our Rice Village home on Times. Blvd., and as part of the MATCH (Midtown Arts & Theater Center Houston) on Main Street.

Main Street Theater is a member of Theatre Communications Group (TCG), the national service organization for not-for-profit theaters, of Theatre for Young Audiences/USA (formerly ASSITEJ), the world theatre network of theatre for children and young people, and a founding member of Houston Arts Partners. Main Street Theater is funded in part by the City of Houston through Houston Arts Alliance. Main Street Theater is also funded in part by a grant from the Texas Commission on the Arts and the City of Houston through the Houston Arts Alliance.




Houston Grand Opera Reveals 2023-24 Sarah and Ernest Butler Houston Grand Opera Studio Art Photo
Houston Grand Opera Reveals 2023-24 Sarah and Ernest Butler Houston Grand Opera Studio Artists
Houston Grand Opera (HGO) has concluded an extensive global search and is delighted to introduce the four new and six returning artists selected to train with the Sarah and Ernest Butler Houston Grand Opera Studio (Butler Studio) in the upcoming 2023-24 season.
THE BOOK OF MARY Extends at Dirtdogs Theatre Photo
THE BOOK OF MARY Extends at Dirtdogs Theatre
The Book of Mary (It Costs a Lot to Be Real)—the ultimate theatrical collaboration between Houston icons Mary Hooper and Ted Swindley—has been extended through April 16 due to popular demand!
Mark Nadler Will Highlight Jewish Composers at Congregation Brith Shalom Photo
Mark Nadler Will Highlight Jewish Composers at Congregation Brith Shalom
On Sunday, May 7, 2023, at 3pm, Congregation Brith Shalom of Houston, TX will present a singular performance featuring Broadway legend Mark Nadler (Drama Desk and Broadway World Award nominee cabaret artist) and Hazzan David Krohn (Brith Shalom).
Cast Theatrical Launches Cast Kids On Stage Summer Camps Photo
Cast Theatrical Launches Cast Kids On Stage Summer Camps
Cast Theatrical Company has announced theatre summer camps for youth ages 8-14 years beginning June 26. The camps will provide children with the opportunity to experience the creative process offered by live theater through a Performance Camp and a Theatre Crafts Camp.

