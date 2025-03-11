Interview: Sarah Sachi of THE RIPPLE, THE WAVE THAT CARRIED ME HOME at STAGES Houston

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



In just a few short years, Sarah Sachi has become a familiar face on Houston stages, bringing depth, versatility, and passion to every role. From the whimsical world of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella to the poignant storytelling of the ripple, the wave that carried me home, their performances have captivated audiences and solidified their place in the city’s thriving theater scene. Now, they take on the role of Helen in the ripple, the wave that carried me home, directed by Eboni Bell Darcy. In this interview, Sachi shares insights on their artistic journey, their evolving collaboration with Darcy, and the personal connections shaping their storytelling approach.

You’ve become such a familiar face on Houston stages in such a short amount of time — how does it feel to be embraced by the Houston theater community so early in your career?

It’s an absolute honor and so rewarding being able to play in so many different spaces

with all of these fantastic, beloved actors who have been around longer than me. It’s

such an amazing feeling being embraced for all that makes you unique and different and

I love that I get to learn so much while also bringing fresh ideas to the table. What an

opportunity it’s been being able to perform around Houston! I’ll never take it for granite.

Joe P and Sarah Sachi in the ripple, the wave that carried me home

Photo by Melissa Taylor

This show marks a reunion between you and Eboni Bell Darcy after working together on Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella. What has that collaboration been like, and how has your dynamic evolved since your last project?

I love creating with Eboni! It’s always lively, engaging, and thought provoking. This is actually my 3rd time getting to create with Eboni and every time it’s been such a treat! She really loves to challenge her actors and ask questions that really deepen your relationship with the character. Playing a step sister though they are goofy and evil, we still discussed why they were that way, so that no matter what, the performance feels honest and less caricature. In this show, Helen has lots of layers that aren’t fully talked about in the show and getting the chance to dissect her has been stimulating.

Joe P and Lakeisha Rochelle Randle in the ripple, the wave that carried me home

Photo by Melissa Taylor

Eboni mentioned that the role of Helen fits you like a glove. What about this character resonates with you, and how have you made her your own?

Honestly, there’s so much about Helen that is SO different from who I am. She’s an older sister, wife, mother, and swim coach - NONE of which I am at the moment. So I had to pull a lot from my roots and what I absorbed growing up with my family. So a lot of how I made her my own is all influenced by the women in my life who made me who I am today. However, what resonates most with me about Helen is her passion driven personality. When she has a vision, purpose, or goal; nothing and nobody can stop her from making that happen and I think we are similar in that light.

Sarah Sachi and Lakeisha Rochelle Randle in the ripple, the wave that carried me home

Photo by Melissa Taylor

You’ve played such a range of roles — from comedic to dramatic — across multiple theaters. How do you approach the challenge of stepping into different genres and characters?

It’s a gift to get to play with so many different types of characters and each time I get the opportunity to do so I start back the basics of who the character is on a surface level. I get the bones from my director of what they want the shape of that character to be, and then the fun part, I get to bring my artistic creation to the table and color the character. Once I fully understand who they are and how they think, I can really play and live freely in their shoes.

Cast of the ripple, the wave that carried me home

Photo by Melissa Taylor

What excites you most about this production, and what can audiences expect from the show?

What excites me most is the discussion of water throughout the piece and how it makes you think about your own relationship with it. Also, the history of water specifically in black people's lives and why there’s a stigma in our relationship with it. The audience can expect to be captivated by a poetic piece that is about family, forgiveness, legacy, and activism. They can expect to learn something new, but also maybe gain some understanding.

Sarah Sachi and Lakeisha Rochelle Randle in the ripple, the wave that carried me home

Photo by Melissa Taylor

As a Houston-based artist, what does it mean to tell stories on stages in your hometown?

It’s been a dream of mine since I was in high school to perform in the spaces I’m in now and I never take getting to live that dream for granite. Every time I get on stage I know it is both a privilege and pleasure to do so and I’m so grateful that so many people have trusted me to do the work and create alongside them.

Sarah Sachi in the ripple, the wave that carried me home

Photo by Melissa Taylor

the ripple, the wave that carried me home is such a powerful and poetic story. What was your experience like being part of that production?

It was a wave. At times it was calm and beautiful and other times it was heavy and ugly talking about the history of what we discuss in the show. But we all knew it needed to be shared and absorbed by others and I will always hold a special place in my heart for this production.

Cast of the ripple, the wave that carried me home

Photo by Melissa Taylor

The play touches on themes of family, activism, and legacy. Did working on the ripple impact the way you view your own personal or artistic journey?

Absolutely. Everytime I do shows I discuss them with my family and period pieces specifically always spark up conversations about things my parents or grandparents experienced earlier in their lives. And as I learn more from them it just really makes me realize that all these things we’re discussing truly did not happen that long ago and it also makes me appreciate the opportunities I have with being a young black woman in the arts. My great greats would definitely be proud, and a part of why I do this is for them.

What did you learn in the rehearsal process that you're carrying into your portrayal of Helen?

I learned that nothing is ever still, even in the calmness of moments there is always still momentum. We talked about all the different phases of the creation of a wave - ripple, chop, crest, and wave - and we would pin point for each moment in every scene what phase Helen was in at the top of the scene and where she was by the end, when did it shift? And that really helps me keep the shape and energy behind this character.

Joe P and Sarah Sachi in rehearsal for the ripple, the wave that carried me home

Photo by Melissa Taylor

The show has such a unique rhythm and language. How did you approach the text as a performer?

I embraced it! Some of it comes easier than others like the parts that are more conversational, but the parts that didnt come as easy that were more out of the moment, or underlying a different feeling that what was being said, etc. We would break them down together as a room and talk about the who, what, when, where, and whys of it all so that it made sense to me, and that way I could do my best to make it make sense to the audience. The show does a lot of jumping around so there was a lot of discussion and research that had to take place.

Looking back on your journey since graduating in 2021, what advice would you give to young performers just starting their careers?

Be you! Why waste your time on trying to be someone else, when you can be you! Figure out what makes you unique, know what you bring to the table and be confident about it. Everyone behind the table is rooting for you and hoping that you are the answer. Stay prepared, be flexible, be collaborative, stay humble, and have fun! It’s called a play, not a serious.

Sarah Sachi plays Helen in the ripple, the wave that carried me home

Photo by Melissa Taylor

Comments