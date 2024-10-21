Interview: Mary Kate Moore of LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at Theatre Under The Stars

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Mary Kate Moore as Audrey in Theatre Under the Stars production of Little Shop of Horrors.

Photo by Melissa Taylor

Can you share a bit about your journey into acting? What inspired you to pursue a career in the performing arts?



I grew up seeing touring musicals at the Lied Center in Lincoln, NE, and so I fell in love with musical theater at a young age. When I was an eighth grader, I attended a performing arts camp at my future high school, and at the end of the week, we put on a musical for our parents. That’s when I knew that I wanted to perform as often as I could, whenever I could!

Are there any particular actors, directors, or performances that have significantly influenced your approach to acting?



I had the same sort of transformative experience as an audience member of Wicked on Broadway that most millennial musical theater girls did - it was seeing that show in person when I was 14 that solidified the Broadway dream for me. Currently, I’m really inspired by the careers of Annaleigh Ashford and Caissie Levy.

Rob Riordan as Seymour and Mary Kate Moore as Audrey in Theatre Under the Stars production of Little Shop of Horrors.

Photo by Melissa Taylor

When you’re not on stage, how do you like to spend your time? Do you have any hobbies or interests that help you recharge?



I’m a fitness junkie! I love taking classes of all kinds, and I’m a certified yoga teacher and health coach. Time in nature is also a requirement!



How do you prepare for a role, especially one as complex as Audrey? Do you have any specific rituals or techniques?



I’m actually pretty low maintenance when it comes to prepping a role. I tend to do most of my work developing the character in the moment in the rehearsal room. When I’m doing a musical, I I like to work the music with my voice teacher in advance, so that I’m really comfy vocally when we begin the official rehearsal process, but otherwise, I’m most focused on understanding the story of my character, and staying open in the room with my fellow actors.

Audrey II in Theatre Under the Stars production of Little Shop of Horrors

Photo by Melissa Taylor



Audrey is such an iconic character with a blend of vulnerability and strength. How did you approach portraying her unique personality?



I think Audrey’s sweetness is what stands out to me the most. It’s a delicate balance, playing a character that believes the best in others but never herself. On the other hand, that sensation is so relatable for a lot of people. I’m really leaning into vulnerability in Act 1 and strength in Act 2, and finding those two sides of Audrey is a really gratifying experience.

Audrey’s signature song, "Somewhere That’s Green," is both humorous and heartbreaking. What does this song mean to you, and how do you convey that to the audience?



This song really is the ultimate ”I wish.” I find so much of the fantasy world that Audrey is building in the song to be lovely and ideal – she’s longing for safety and comfort in a partnership and stability in family life, when she’s felt so isolated and abused in reality. Her picture perfect dream looks different than mine would, but I fully align with the desire and hope for something better. I think the audience will, too.



Theatre Under the Stars has a reputation for high-quality productions. What has it been like working with this company, and how has the experience shaped your portrayal of Audrey?



It’s so lovely to be in a rehearsal process where everyone in the room is aligned with the same goal, and moving with the same intention. Each actor and company member is balancing the reality and heightened comedy of the piece so well, and that will continue to motivate me to find that balance in Audrey. It’s truly an ensemble show in every sense, and the company is going to deliver.



The Little Shop of Horrors has been beloved by audiences for decades. What do you think makes this show resonate so strongly with people, and how do you hope this production will impact the audience?



I think people remember it to be a really fun theatrical experience, but they forget how much heart the show has. It’s really moving and human, even as it’s fantastical and over the top, and so in that way I think audiences really have the full spectrum of experience. It’s that charm and relatability and humor that sticks with you after you leave the theater.



If you could give Audrey one piece of advice, what would it be, and why?



To continue to look for the good, and fight for what she deserves. At her core, Audrey is deeply hopeful. There are moments, especially early in the show, when that hope feels uncertain, but she is her strongest when she leans in.



What message or feeling do you hope the audience takes away from your portrayal of Audrey in this production?



That we all deserve our own happy ending, whatever that looks like for each of us. Oftentimes, that happy ending lands just on the other side of realizing what we are worth and moving with purpose in that confidence.



Is there a dream role or production you haven’t yet tackled but would love to in the future?



I’m a huge Jason Robert Brown fan, and so The Last Five Years has always and will always be on my list. I also have yet to do a production of Waitress- Jenna is on my list, too!

What advice would you give to aspiring actors who are just starting out in the industry?

To find the joy in performing, which usually means finding the joy in life in general. It can become very easy to hyper fixate on the job and the technique and comparing yourself to other performers and striving for perfection, and so it’s also easy to forget the joy of the thing. You’re going to do a much better job of telling the story if you are well rounded and confident as a human first, performer second.

Mary Kate Moore as Audrey in Theatre Under the Stars production of Little Shop of Horrors.

Photo by Melissa Taylor

