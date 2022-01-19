Houston Symphony Sets Sail With Pirates-Themed Family Program, February 5

The Houston Symphony sets sail for a pirate-themed, family-friendly program, Let's Be Pirates, at 10 a.m. & 11:30 a.m. on Feb. 5, a part of the 2021-2022 PNC Family Series.

The morning of musical fun comes complete with kid-friendly activities, including the fan-favorite Instrument Petting Zoo. In-person tickets for both matinees are now available at houstonsymphony.org/tickets.

Led by guest conductor Nicholas Hersh, the program includes iconic pirate tunes, including "The Flight to Neverland" from Hook, "With Cat-Like Tread" from The Pirates of Penzance, a medley from Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl and more.

Additionally, families can enjoy musical activities in the Jones Hall lobby, which will take place from 9 to 9:50 a.m. before the 10 a.m. concert and from 12:30 to 1 p.m. after the 11:30 a.m. concert.

Let's Be Pirates takes place at Jones Hall for the Performing Arts, 615 Louisiana Street, in Houston's Theater District. Everyone in the audience is required to wear a mask while in Jones Hall. For a comprehensive schedule of safety measures, visit houstonsymphony.org/safety. For tickets and more information, please call 713.224.7575 or visit houstonsymphony.org. Socially distanced seats are available in some portions of the auditorium. All programs and artists are subject to change.

LET'S BE PIRATES

Saturday, Feb. 5, 10 a.m.

Saturday, Feb. 5, 11:30 a.m.

Nicholas Hersh, conductor

Blake Denson, baritone

Houston Symphony Men's Pirate Chorus, Betsy Cook Weber, director

Members of the S.P. Waltrip High School Roaring Red Ram Band