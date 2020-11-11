Houston Symphony Celebrates the Season With A BAROQUE CHRISTMAS and VERY MERRY POPS

A Baroque Christmas will be presented Dec. 4–6, 2020, and Very Merry Pops will be presented Dec. 11–13 & 18–20, 2020.

Continuing on the performance path that began with livestream-only performances over the summer, and expanding to include live audiences beginning in September, the Houston Symphony welcomes the holidays this year with live audiences and livestreaming access to A Baroque Christmas, as well as the yearly holiday favorite, Very Merry POPS. An annual holiday destination, the Symphony's concerts range from traditional and classical music to popular festive songs and family-friendly Christmas music. Tickets are now available for these performances at houstonsymphony.org/2021season.

A BAROQUE CHRISTMAS

Dec. 4-6, 2020

The holiday season opens with A Baroque Christmas, a Classical Series performance that welcomes back "one of the finest baroque conductors" (London "Independent") Nicholas McGegan. The program of Baroque repertoire includes great arias from Handel's Messiah, including "Ev'ry Valley Shall Be Exalted," "O thou, that tellest good tidings to Zion," and "The trumpet shall sound." Also, on the program is Arcangelo Corelli's Christmas Concerto and arias from Bach's Christmas Oratorio. McGegan leads the Houston Symphony and a starry quartet of vocal soloists from the world of opera: soprano Angela Meade, mezzo-soprano J'Nai Bridges in her Houston Symphony debut, tenor Chad Shelton, and bass Morris Robinson. This performance is livestreamed on Saturday, Dec. 5, at 8 p.m. CST for those wanting to enjoy at home during their holiday season festivities.

VERY MERRY POPS

Dec. 11-13 & 18-20, 2020

The Houston Symphony welcomes back former Principal POPS Conductor Michael Krajewski to Jones Hall to lead the cherished family tradition, Very Merry POPS, part of the Bank of America POPS Series. Returning Houston vocalist Chelsea Cymone also joins the Houston Symphony in this concert with beloved holiday tunes like "It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year," "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas," and "We Wish You a Merry Christmas" to get audiences in the festive spirit. The program is full of holiday songs, including an arrangement of the popular classic Christmas pop song "Feliz Navidad," "O Holy Night," and "A Charlie Brown Christmas." This performance is livestreamed on Saturday, Dec. 12, and Saturday, Dec. 19, at 8 p.m. CST.

In-person and livestream tickets are now available for these performances at houstonsymphony.org/2021season. Each livestream performance is available via a private link to ticket holders for $20, and livestream subscribers who purchase a package of tickets receive an additional 25% discount. For patrons attending in person, concerts will continue to have a one-hour run time with no intermission, and food and beverage service will be suspended to eliminate crowding. For a comprehensive list of safety measures, visit houstonsymphony.org/safety. For tickets and information, please call 713.224.7575 or visit houstonsymphony.org. All programs and artists are subject to change.

A BAROQUE CHRISTMAS

Friday, December 4, at 8 p.m.

Saturday, December 5, at 8 p.m. *

Sunday, December 6, at 2:30 p.m.

Nicholas McGegan, conductor

Angela Meade, soprano

J'Nai Bridges, mezzo-soprano

Chad Shelton, tenor

Morris Robinson, bass

VERY MERRY POPS

Friday, December 11, at 8 p.m.

Saturday, December 12, at 8 p.m. *

Sunday, December 13, at 2:30 p.m.

Friday, December 18, at 8 p.m.

Saturday, December 19, at 2:30 p.m.

Saturday, December 19, at 8 p.m. *

Sunday, December 20, at 2:30 p.m.

Michael Krajewski, conductor

Chelsea Cymone, vocalist

*Livestreamed at 8 p.m. CST

Shows View More Houston Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You