Houston Cinema Arts Society and Museum Of African American Culture Celebrate Juneteenth And Black Music Month

Houston Cinema Arts Society and Houston Museum of African American Culture partner on screenings at Moonstruck Drive-In in celebration of both Juneteenth and Black Music Month. Miss Juneteenth will play on Saturday, June 19th at 8:30pm with $30 tickets per car and Summer of Soul will play on Wednesday, June 23rd at 8:30pm with free advanced registration.

On Saturday, June 19th at 8:30pm, HCAS and HMAAC will present A Juneteenth Celebration: Miss Juneteenth and Doretha's Blues at Moonstruck Drive-In. The program will consist of the Texas-shot film Miss Juneteenth by Channing Godfrey Peoples, previously screened at HCAS's Beyond Film Program with Sundance Film Festival, and will be preceded by the Houston premiere of the director's new short film, Doretha's Blues. Doors open at 7:00pm, and at 7:30pm audience members will get to listen to a custom Juneteenth Mixtape by DJ Red of Screwed Up Records and Tapes celebrating the legacy of Juneteenth, Black Texas, and Houston and aligning with the 50th anniversary of DJ Screw's birthday on July 20th and the 25th anniversary of DJ Screw's legendary June 27th mixtape.

On Wednesday, June 23rd at 8:30pm, the 2021 Sundance Documentary Grand Jury Prize and Audience Award winning film Summer of Soul plays at Moonstruck Drive-In for free as part of A Black Music Month Celebration: Summer of Soul. Doors open at 7:00pm, and at 7:30pm audience members will get to listen to another custom mixtape for Summer of Soul, from DJ Red of Screwed Up Records and Tapes, paying tribute to the legendary artists in the film, including Nina Simone, Stevie Wonder, Gladys Knight, 5th Dimension, and Sly and the Family Stone, among others. Advanced registration is required.

"It's always a pleasure to partner with Houston Cinema Arts Society, and no better way to celebrate Juneteenth than with Doretha's Blues and Miss Juneteenth, or to partner with HCAS to celebrate Black Music Month with Summer of Soul and DJ Red's Mixtape," says HMAAC CEO John Guess.