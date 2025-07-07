HITS Theatre Receives $10,000 GRANT FROM H-E-B Tournament Of Champions

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



HITS Theatre has received a generous $10,000 grant from the H-E-B Tournament of Champions. This grant will provide vital scholarship funding for our Mainstage production of Anais Mitchell's 'Hadestown: Teen Edition' allowing them to continue their mission of offering tuition-free programming.

It has been a personal mission of Executive Director Jon Montgomery to transform HITS Theatre into a hub for tuition-free performing arts education. "HITS Theatre believes that the opportunity to explore theatre and storytelling should not be an obstacle due to financial barriers," states Montgomery. "It is HITS Theatre's mission to make the arts accessible to every child without the worry or burden of tuition costs." This vision is now closer to reality, thanks to the H-E-B Tournament of Champions' generous grant, which aligns perfectly with Montgomery's philosophy. "With the support of HEB Tournament of Champions and our generous donors, HITS Theatre can fully realize its potential of welcoming young students to experience the magic and impact of the performing arts," Montgomery adds.

The grant from H-E-B Tournament of Champions is not just a monetary contribution; it's a validation of the belief that the arts are essential for the holistic development of our youth. It's a step forward in making Montgomery's vision of a tuition-free program a tangible experience for the community.