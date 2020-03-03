Enjoy Family Fun For Spring Break With Main Street Theater
Main Street Theater has 3 Spring Break offerings for children and families. See full details below:
The Musical Adventures of Flat Stanley
March 8, 16, 17, 18, 21 (and continuing on Saturdays through April 4)
Playing at our Midtown location at MATCH
Recommended for Kindergarten and older
https://mainstreettheater.com/the-musical-adventures-of-flat-stanley/
Dr. Seuss's The Cat in the Hat
March 10, 11 & 15
Playing at our Midtown location at MATCH
Recommended for Pre-Kindergarten and older
https://mainstreettheater.com/the-cat-in-the-hat-public/
Spring Break Camp
March 16, 17, 18, 19 & 20 (sign up for 1 or as many days as needed)
At our Rice Village location
Ages 7 - 12
https://mainstreettheater.com/holiday-camps/#1562871910252-151b5477-a1f6