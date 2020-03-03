Enjoy Family Fun For Spring Break With Main Street Theater

Main Street Theater has 3 Spring Break offerings for children and families. See full details below:

The Musical Adventures of Flat Stanley

March 8, 16, 17, 18, 21 (and continuing on Saturdays through April 4)

Playing at our Midtown location at MATCH

Recommended for Kindergarten and older

https://mainstreettheater.com/the-musical-adventures-of-flat-stanley/

Dr. Seuss's The Cat in the Hat

March 10, 11 & 15

Playing at our Midtown location at MATCH

Recommended for Pre-Kindergarten and older

https://mainstreettheater.com/the-cat-in-the-hat-public/

Spring Break Camp

March 16, 17, 18, 19 & 20 (sign up for 1 or as many days as needed)

At our Rice Village location

Ages 7 - 12

https://mainstreettheater.com/holiday-camps/#1562871910252-151b5477-a1f6





