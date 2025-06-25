Elephant & Piggie's WE ARE IN A PLAY Comes to Main Street Theater This Summer

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Main Street Theater is bringing Mo Willems’ beloved characters to life this summer in Elephant & Piggie’s “We Are in a Play!”, now running at MST’s MATCH location (3400 Main St., Houston) through July 26, 2025. After a successful spring tour that reached nearly 70,000 audience members across Texas, the hit musical returns to Houston for a limited in-town engagement.

With book and lyrics by Mo Willems and music by Deborah Wicks La Puma, the show features best friends Gerald the Elephant and Piggie as they discover they’re in a play—and invite the audience along for the ride. The result is a high-energy musical filled with laughter, friendship, and the irresistible “Flippy Floppy Floory” dance. The production is recommended for children Pre-K and older, with ages 3 and up welcome at the theater.

Performances take place on Saturdays (June 28 and July 12, 19, 26) at 10:30am and 1:30pm, and on Sundays (June 29, July 13, 20) at 12:30pm and 3:30pm. Tickets range from $24 to $36 and are available at www.MainStreetTheater.com or by calling 713-524-6706.

As part of the run, MST is also supporting Lunches of Love, a Fort Bend County nonprofit combating childhood hunger. Audiences are encouraged to donate juice boxes, 8 oz water bottles, applesauce pouches, and individual fruit cups in the theater lobby to support children in need.

Now in its 49th season, Main Street Theater offers professional theater experiences for all ages, including MainStage productions for adults and Theater for Youth performances and tours across Texas. The company operates out of its Rice Village venue and as part of the Midtown Arts & Theater Center Houston (MATCH).

