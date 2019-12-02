December 2nd Update - Current Standings for the BWW Houston Awards!
Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!
If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Houston:
Best Actor (Musical)
Best Actor (Play)
Best Actress (Musical)
Best Actress (Play)
Best Choreographer
Best Costume Design (Play or Musical)
Best Director (Musical)
Best Director (Play)
Best Lighting Design (Play or Musical)
Best Musical
Best Musical Director
Best New Play or Musical
Best Play
Best Set Design (Play or Musical)
Best Sound Design (Play or Musical)
Best Supporting Actor (Musical)
Best Supporting Actor (Play)
Best Supporting Actress (Musical)
Best Supporting Actress (Play)
Best Touring Production
Most Improved Theatre Company
TodayTix has joined forces with BroadwayWorld to offer more access to the best theatre in your city. By gathering the best prices into one place in TodayTix Ticket Central, sharing exclusive TodayTix Lottery and Rush programs, and providing insider tips on how to score the best prices on trending shows, planning your next night out is now easier than ever. Download the app or visit TodayTix.com to get started.
Tadrian White - HATTIE'S BIG NIGHT - Vincent Victoria Presents 11%
Manny Tijerina - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - CHRISTIAN COMMUNITY THEATER 9%
Jacob Meyerson - ANYTHING GOES - HITS THEATRE 7%
Sam Martinez - HARVEY - Stageworks 10%
Ty Fisher - HAMLET - Bayou Theater Company 7%
Brandon Morgan - THE ROYALE - The Rec Room 6%
Isabella Morrison - ANYTHING GOES - HITS THEATRE 8%
Maddie Driver - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - CHRISTIAN COMMUNITY THEATER 7%
Audrey Bartkowiak - MATILDA - Class Act Productions 6%
Kristen Malisewski - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Stageworks 6%
Terrie Donald - HATTIE'S BIG NIGHT - Vincent Victoria Presents 6%
Sydney Haygood - HAMLET - Sankofa Collective 5%
Alric Davis/Mary Ain Sykes - THE WIZ - Pearl Theatre 10%
Dana Lewis - ANYTHING GOES - HITS 8%
Hannah Weaver - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - CHRISTIAN COMMUNITY THEATER 8%
Dominique Sharifi - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - CHRISTIAN COMMUNITY THEATER 10%
Kristin Knipp - ANYTHING GOES - HITS 9%
Colleen Grady - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Theatre Under the Stars 7%
Alric Davis - THE WIZ - Pearl Theatre 15%
Ashlie Driver - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - CHRISTIAN COMMUNITY THEATER 10%
Tabitha Van Buren - NEWSIES - Upstage Arts 7%
Bobby Jarel - THE SOLIDER'S WIFE - JaVen DeMar Productions 9%
Vincent Victoria - HATTIE'S BIG NIGHT - Vincent Victoria Presents 8%
Patrick Barton - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Stageworks 8%
Brianna Escobedo - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND JR - Inspiration Stage 13%
Mark Wilson - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - CHRISTIAN COMMUNITY THEATER 12%
Ron Putterman - MAMMA MIA! - Stageworks 12%
ANYTHING GOES - HITS 8%
JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - CHRISTIAN COMMUNITY THEATER 7%
THE WIZ - Pearl Theatre 7%
Ashlie Driver - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - CHRISTIAN COMMUNITY THEATER 9%
Michael Mertz - ANYTHING GOES - HITS 8%
Melanie C. Bivens - THE WIZ - Pearl Theatre 8%
THE BIG 1-0 - Inspiration Stage 20%
HATTIES BIG NIGHT - Vincent Victoria Presents Moidtown Arts Center 13%
BOOTY CANDY - Catastrophic 11%
HATTIE'S BIG NIGHT - Vincent Victoria Presents 7%
STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Stageworks 7%
FOR COLORED BOYS - Creative Co-Lab 7%
Christopher St James - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - CHRISTIAN COMMUNITY THEATER 11%
Brooke Beam& Chase Meech - BRIGHT STAR - Klein Oak HIgh School 7%
John Cash Carpenter - MATILDA - Lone Star College-North Harris 7%
Rick Nichols - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - CHRISTIAN COMMUNITY THEATER 20%
Alric Davis - HAMLET - Bayou Theater Company 17%
David Dean - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Stageworks 14%
Trent Soto - CHICAGO - Inspiration Stage 8%
Tadrian White - THE WIZ - Pearl Theatre 7%
Jacob Mayfield - SWEENEY TODD - Clear Creek Community Theatre 5%
Tanner Ellis - PIPELINE - The Ensemble 8%
Wayne C. Babineaux - HAMLET - Sankofa Collective 7%
Bobby Hewitt - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Clear Creek Community Theatre 5%
Emily Adams - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND JR - Inspiration Stage 8%
Hannah Weaver - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - CHRISTIAN COMMUNITY THEATER 7%
Annelise Kelly - ANYTHING GOES - HITS THEATRE @miller outdoor theatre 6%
Karen Rush - LEADING LADIES - Clear Creek Community Theatre 6%
Zarmauni McNeil - WHEN MEN ARE SCARE BY JOHN KIRKPATRICK - Mid-Town Art Center 5%
Jazz Thomas - HATTIE'S BIG NIGHT - Vincent Victoria Presents 5%
ALADDIN - Hobby Center 22%
BOOK OF MORMON - Theatre Under the Stars 20%
RENT - Hobby Center 19%
Theatre Under the Stars 11%
Inspiration Stage 9%
Stageworks 6%
Best Actor (Play)
Best Actress (Musical)
Best Actress (Play)
Best Choreographer
Best Costume Design (Play or Musical)
Best Director (Musical)
Best Director (Play)
Best Lighting Design (Play or Musical)
Best Musical
Best Musical Director
Best New Play or Musical
Best Play
Best Set Design (Play or Musical)
Best Sound Design (Play or Musical)
Best Supporting Actor (Musical)
Best Supporting Actor (Play)
Best Supporting Actress (Musical)
Best Supporting Actress (Play)
Best Touring Production
Most Improved Theatre Company
TodayTix has joined forces with BroadwayWorld to offer more access to the best theatre in your city. By gathering the best prices into one place in TodayTix Ticket Central, sharing exclusive TodayTix Lottery and Rush programs, and providing insider tips on how to score the best prices on trending shows, planning your next night out is now easier than ever. Download the app or visit TodayTix.com to get started.