BWW Regional Awards
Find Your City for the BWW Awards

December 2nd Update - Current Standings for the BWW Houston Awards!

Article Pixel Dec. 2, 2019  
Voting is now underway for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Houston Awards, brought to you by TodayTix! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.

Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!

If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Houston:

Best Actor (Musical)
Tadrian White - HATTIE'S BIG NIGHT - Vincent Victoria Presents 11%
 Manny Tijerina - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - CHRISTIAN COMMUNITY THEATER 9%
 Jacob Meyerson - ANYTHING GOES - HITS THEATRE 7%

Best Actor (Play)
Sam Martinez - HARVEY - Stageworks 10%
 Ty Fisher - HAMLET - Bayou Theater Company 7%
 Brandon Morgan - THE ROYALE - The Rec Room 6%

Best Actress (Musical)
Isabella Morrison - ANYTHING GOES - HITS THEATRE 8%
 Maddie Driver - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - CHRISTIAN COMMUNITY THEATER 7%
 Audrey Bartkowiak - MATILDA - Class Act Productions 6%

Best Actress (Play)
Kristen Malisewski - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Stageworks 6%
 Terrie Donald - HATTIE'S BIG NIGHT - Vincent Victoria Presents 6%
 Sydney Haygood - HAMLET - Sankofa Collective 5%

Best Choreographer
Alric Davis/Mary Ain Sykes - THE WIZ - Pearl Theatre 10%
 Dana Lewis - ANYTHING GOES - HITS 8%
 Hannah Weaver - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - CHRISTIAN COMMUNITY THEATER 8%

Best Costume Design (Play or Musical)
Dominique Sharifi - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - CHRISTIAN COMMUNITY THEATER 10%
 Kristin Knipp - ANYTHING GOES - HITS 9%
 Colleen Grady - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Theatre Under the Stars 7%

Best Director (Musical)
Alric Davis - THE WIZ - Pearl Theatre 15%
 Ashlie Driver - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - CHRISTIAN COMMUNITY THEATER 10%
 Tabitha Van Buren - NEWSIES - Upstage Arts 7%

Best Director (Play)
Bobby Jarel - THE SOLIDER'S WIFE - JaVen DeMar Productions 9%
 Vincent Victoria - HATTIE'S BIG NIGHT - Vincent Victoria Presents 8%
 Patrick Barton - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Stageworks 8%

Best Lighting Design (Play or Musical)
Brianna Escobedo - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND JR - Inspiration Stage 13%
 Mark Wilson - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - CHRISTIAN COMMUNITY THEATER 12%
 Ron Putterman - MAMMA MIA! - Stageworks 12%

Best Musical
ANYTHING GOES - HITS 8%
 JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - CHRISTIAN COMMUNITY THEATER 7%
 THE WIZ - Pearl Theatre 7%

Best Musical Director
Ashlie Driver - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - CHRISTIAN COMMUNITY THEATER 9%
 Michael Mertz - ANYTHING GOES - HITS 8%
 Melanie C. Bivens - THE WIZ - Pearl Theatre 8%

Best New Play or Musical
THE BIG 1-0 - Inspiration Stage 20%
 HATTIES BIG NIGHT - Vincent Victoria Presents Moidtown Arts Center 13%
 BOOTY CANDY - Catastrophic 11%

Best Play
HATTIE'S BIG NIGHT - Vincent Victoria Presents 7%
 STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Stageworks 7%
 FOR COLORED BOYS - Creative Co-Lab 7%

Best Set Design (Play or Musical)
Christopher St James - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - CHRISTIAN COMMUNITY THEATER 11%
 Brooke Beam& Chase Meech - BRIGHT STAR - Klein Oak HIgh School 7%
 John Cash Carpenter - MATILDA - Lone Star College-North Harris 7%

Best Sound Design (Play or Musical)
Rick Nichols - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - CHRISTIAN COMMUNITY THEATER 20%
 Alric Davis - HAMLET - Bayou Theater Company 17%
 David Dean - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Stageworks 14%

Best Supporting Actor (Musical)
Trent Soto - CHICAGO - Inspiration Stage 8%
 Tadrian White - THE WIZ - Pearl Theatre 7%
 Jacob Mayfield - SWEENEY TODD - Clear Creek Community Theatre 5%

Best Supporting Actor (Play)
Tanner Ellis - PIPELINE - The Ensemble 8%
 Wayne C. Babineaux - HAMLET - Sankofa Collective 7%
 Bobby Hewitt - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Clear Creek Community Theatre 5%

Best Supporting Actress (Musical)
Emily Adams - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND JR - Inspiration Stage 8%
 Hannah Weaver - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - CHRISTIAN COMMUNITY THEATER 7%
 Annelise Kelly - ANYTHING GOES - HITS THEATRE @miller outdoor theatre 6%

Best Supporting Actress (Play)
Karen Rush - LEADING LADIES - Clear Creek Community Theatre 6%
 Zarmauni McNeil - WHEN MEN ARE SCARE BY JOHN KIRKPATRICK - Mid-Town Art Center 5%
 Jazz Thomas - HATTIE'S BIG NIGHT - Vincent Victoria Presents 5%

Best Touring Production
ALADDIN - Hobby Center 22%
 BOOK OF MORMON - Theatre Under the Stars 20%
 RENT - Hobby Center 19%

Most Improved Theatre Company
Theatre Under the Stars 11%
 Inspiration Stage 9%
 Stageworks 6%

TodayTix has joined forces with BroadwayWorld to offer more access to the best theatre in your city. By gathering the best prices into one place in TodayTix Ticket Central, sharing exclusive TodayTix Lottery and Rush programs, and providing insider tips on how to score the best prices on trending shows, planning your next night out is now easier than ever. Download the app or visit TodayTix.com to get started.

