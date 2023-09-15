Danny Rothman Joins the Cast of SWEENEY TODD at Theatre Under The Stars

Sweeney Todd runs October 17 - 29 at Theatre Under The Stars.

By: Sep. 15, 2023

POPULAR

New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Photo 1 New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
Kevin McAllister, Sally Wilfert, Sam Gravitte & More to Star in SWEENEY TODD at TUTS Photo 2 Kevin McAllister, Sally Wilfert & More to Star in SWEENEY TODD at TUTS
Texas Drag Ban Bill Put on Pause Photo 3 Texas Drag Ban Bill Put on Pause
Olivia Rodrigo Announces 2024 'GUTS' World Tour Dates Photo 4 Olivia Rodrigo Announces 2024 'GUTS' World Tour Dates

Danny Rothman Joins the Cast of SWEENEY TODD at Theatre Under The Stars

Today Theatre Under The Stars (TUTS) announced a change to the cast of its upcoming production of Stephen Sondheim’s masterpiece Sweeney Todd!

The role of “Sweeney Todd” will now be played by Danny Rothman who was most recently a member of the revival cast of Sweeney Todd currently running on Broadway.

Kevin McAllister who was previously announced in the role of “Sweeney Todd,” is dealing with a minor medical matter and is therefore unable to be a part of the new production at TUTS.

“Our hearts are with Kevin during this time and look forward to future opportunities to work together,” said TUTS Artistic Director, Dan Knechtges, who is also directing the production. “We’re excited to welcome Danny to Houston and for our audiences to see him lead this incredibly talented cast.”

As previously announced the Sweeney Todd cast is Sally Wilfert as “Mrs. Lovett,” Sam Gravitte as “Anthony Hope,” Leslie Jackson as “Johanna,” August Emerson as “Tobias Ragg,” Brian Mathis as “Judge Turpin,” Mark Ivy as “Beadle Bamford,” Courtney Markowitz as “Beggar Woman,” Benjamin Robert Lurye as “Adolfo Pirelli”, and Alec Michael Ryan as “Jonas Fogg”.

Joining them in the ensemble are: John Ryan Del Bosque, Sophia Clarke, Jana Ellsworth, Gemini Quintos, Cody Ryan Arthur, Joseph Rawley, Piero Regis, Lisa Borik Vickers, Miles Marmolejo, Cassandra Zepeda, LaBraska Washington and Teresa Zimmermann.

The production also features a Teen Ensemble made up of students from TUTS Humphreys School of Musical Theatre: Aisha Choquette, Camden Baker, Jordan Grice, Julian Lammey, Kaavya Rajarathnam, Laiza Rivera, Lila Johnson, Madison Weaston, Sydney Meek, Riley Neal, Chloe Petterson, and Taylor Mattingly.

Joining Knechtges on the production is Musical Director, Stephen W. Jones; Projection Designer, Mike Tutaj; Costume Designer, Colleen Grady; Lighting Designer, Jason Lyons; Sound Designer, Andrew Harper; Hair & Makeup Designer, Kelley Jordan; Assistant Director, Monica Josette, and Production Stage Manager, Caskey Hunsader. Casting for Sweeney Todd is provided by Calleri Jensen Davis Casting and TUTS Artistic Line Producer, Laura Peete. 

Winner of 8 Tony Awards! Stephen Sondheim’s musical masterpiece is theatrical excellence. Set in the dark corners of 19th century England, this is the extraordinary, inventive tale of a vengeful barber whose love for a lost daughter has pushed him close to the edge, and an all too eager pie shop owner, who will do anything for a price. A bold, chilling and vibrant theatrical treat for you from Theatre Under The Stars. Sweeney Todd runs October 17 - 29 at Theatre Under The Stars. Tickets start at just $40, and are available online at TUTS.com, by contacting the TUTS Box Office by phone at (713) 558-8887 or in person by visiting the Box Office located at 800 Bagby Street. 




RELATED STORIES - Houston

1
Danny Rothman Joins the Cast of SWEENEY TODD at Theatre Under The Stars Photo
Danny Rothman Joins the Cast of SWEENEY TODD at Theatre Under The Stars

Today Theatre Under The Stars (TUTS) has revealed a change to the cast of its upcoming production of Stephen Sondheim’s masterpiece Sweeney Todd! See who is starring and learn how to purchase tickets.

2
Baritone Michael Mayes Returns To Texas For INTELLIGENCE at Houston Grand Opera Photo
Baritone Michael Mayes Returns To Texas For INTELLIGENCE at Houston Grand Opera

Cut and Shoot native Michael Mayes will return to Houston Grand Opera to take on the villainous leading role in World Premiere opera Intelligence. Learn more about the production and how to get tickets here!

3
Houston Contemporary Dance Company Holds SILVER CELEBRATION Concert Photo
Houston Contemporary Dance Company Holds SILVER CELEBRATION Concert

 Houston Contemporary Dance Company will present Silver Celebration on October 14th, 2023 at 7:30PM at the Hobby Center for the Performing Arts to start their 5th Season. Learn more about the concert here!

4
Mildreds Umbrella Participates In The National Project: #ENOUGH: PLAYS TO END GUN VIOLENCE Photo
Mildred's Umbrella Participates In The National Project: #ENOUGH: PLAYS TO END GUN VIOLENCE

Mildred's Umbrella Theater Company is participating for the third time in the national reading of #ENOUGH: PLAYS TO END GUN VIOLENCE, a project where theaters all over the country perform readings on the same evening of competitively selected plays about gun violence written by teenagers. Learn more about the event here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Dana Steingold Shares Why Audiences Need to Pay a Visit to THE COTTAGE Video
Dana Steingold Shares Why Audiences Need to Pay a Visit to THE COTTAGE
Watch a New THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical Featurette Video
Watch a New THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical Featurette
Danny and Lucy DeVito Get Ready to Bring I NEED THAT to Broadway Video
Danny and Lucy DeVito Get Ready to Bring I NEED THAT to Broadway
View all Videos

Houston SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Come From Away (Non-Equity)
Rudder Theatre Complex [Rudder Auditorium] (6/25-6/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# L'enfant/ Monsieur
Moores Opera House (10/26-10/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Play That Goes Wrong
The Center for the Arts & Sciences (9/08-9/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# MJ
Hobby Center for the Performing Arts (11/14-11/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Laramie Project
Theatre Suburbia (9/15-10/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Come From Away (Non-Equity)
Lutcher Theater (3/14-3/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Waiting for Godot
The Catastrophic Theatre (9/29-10/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mean Girls (Non-Equity)
Rudder Theatre Complex [Rudder Auditorium] (11/01-11/02)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Anything Goes
The Owen Theatre (9/08-9/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Addams Family
Alvin Community College Theatre (10/21-10/29)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You