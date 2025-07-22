Cast and Creative Team Set for THE DA VINCI CODE at Alley Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Alley Theatre has revealed the cast and creative team of The Da Vinci Code. Rachel Wagstaff and Duncan Abel adapt Dan Brown’s hit novel. Directed by Rob Melrose, symbologist Robert Langdon (Zack Fine) and cryptologist Sophie Neveu (Melissa Molano) race to solve a deadly puzzle that could change history. This thrilling adventure marks Resident Acting Company Member Chris Hutchison’s 100th production at the Alley.



The cast includes Resident Acting Company Members Elizabeth Bunch as Vernet, Michelle Elaine as Collet, Dylan Godwin as Rémy, Chris Hutchison as Silas, Melissa Molano as Sophie Neveu, and Christopher Salazar as Bezu Fache.

They will be joined by Zack Fine (Pictures from Home) as Robert Langdon, Kevin Cooney as Jacques Sanuière, Victor J. Flores as Philip, Susan Koozin (Agatha Christie’s The Mirror Crack’d) as Sister Sandrine, and Todd Waite (Resident Acting Company Member Emeritus) as Sir Leigh Teabing.

The creative team includes Scenic Designer Michael Locher, Costume Helen Huang, Lighting Designer Thom Weaver, Original Music & Sound Designer John Gromada, Projection Designer Victoria Beauray Sagady, Assistant Director Amber D. Gray, Fight Director & Intimacy Specialist Adam Noble, Dialect Coach Molly Wetzel, Stage Manager Jocelyn A. Thompson, and Assistant Stage Managers Kaylee Sarton McCray and Ethan Mitchell.

