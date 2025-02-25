BACK TO THE FUTURE, SPAMALOT and More Set for Theatre Under the Stars 2025 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Theatre Under The Stars has announced its 2025/26 Season, which invites audiences to experience the magic of every era—one unforgettable moment at a time.

The exploration begins with a new production of The 25TH Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. TUTS Artistic Director, Dan Knechtges, who choreographed the original Tony-Award-winning Broadway production of the show in 2005, will lead you back to a time in middle school where the adults are as awkward as the kids and hilarity reigns. Knechtges returns to the production as both director and choreographer—bringing fresh energy to the musical comedy! PLUS, at every performance, four guest spellers will be called up to jump in, spell it out, and compete in the Bee - you never know who will shine and who will stumble! Will you qualify?

The next stop is 1944 in Pine Tree, Vermont with the beloved holiday classic Irving Berlin's White Christmas. TUTS Associate Artistic Director, Laura Peete, making her TUTS mainstage directorial debut, along with choreographer, William Carlos Angulo, will guide you on this leg of your journey. Inspired by the iconic 1954 film, this dazzling Broadway musical is packed with show-stopping numbers, heartwarming romance, and timeless holiday cheer.

December 4, 1956 is the next destination on our journey with Million Dollar Quartet! A night when a twist of fate brought Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins, and Elvis Presley together for an unforgettable jam session at Sun Records in Memphis. Award-winning director, Hunter Foster, will take the lead on this part of the journey and give you an all-access pass into this historic night in music.

Hop into the DeLorean Time Machine for the next leg of this adventure and go back in time with this direct-from-Broadway National Tour. Back to the Future: The Musical is based on the beloved cinematic classic with Entertainment Weekly saying it “brings all the magic from the screen to the stage!” This award-winning adaptation has set its destination for Houston in 2026!

Jump out of the DeLorean and onto a horse to gallop back in time with Monty Python's Spamalot! The musical comedy lovingly ripped off from the film classic, Monty Python and the Holy Grail, has everything that makes a great “knight” at the theatre, from flying cows to killer rabbits, dancing girls, rubbery shrubbery, and of course, the Lady of the Lake. The musical includes well-known song titles such as “Always Look on the Bright Side of Life,” “The Song That Goes Like This,” “Find Your Grail” and more that have become beloved classics in the musical theatre canon. It's a “knight” of laughter you'll never forget.

The last stop on our epic adventure begins inside Carnegie Hall in 1971 with the portrayal of the legendary Carole King at the piano singing “So Far Away.” Beautiful: The Carole King Musical follows King's illustrious career beginning when she was only 18 penning chart-toppers for Aretha Franklin and The Drifters. For this last stop, Knechtges will once again be your guide through King's dazzling career. It's a story as legendary as her music.

“This season, we're bringing you a lineup of shows filled with nostalgia that will make you laugh until you cry and tap your feet until you are standing for an ovation. Join us for a season of music, laughter, and joy —crafted just for you, as only TUTS can!" said Knechtges.

Current TUTS subscribers have priority access to renew their seats for the Theatre Under The Stars 2025/26 season. Subscription packages for the public will be available starting Monday, April 21. Season ticket holders enjoy a variety of perks including 20% off the regular ticket prices, first access to seats, complimentary ticket exchanges, and savings on additional seats. Tickets for individual shows will go on sale in June.

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

Oct. 21 – Nov. 2

Conceived by Rebecca Feldman

Additional Materials by Jay Reiss

Music and Lyrics by William Finn

Book by Rachel Sheinkin

Directed and Choreographed by Dan Knechtges

TUTS Artistic Director Dan Knechtges returns to The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee as both director and choreographer—bringing fresh energy to the musical comedy he originally choreographed on Broadway! Six eccentric spellers, quirky grown-ups and one unforgettable champion take center stage in a musical comedy bursting with heart and hilarity in this brand-new production. This fast-paced, laugh-out-loud show promises big laughs, bigger feels, and a spelling bee experience you won’t forget. PLUS, at every performance, four guest spellers will be called up to jump in, spell it out, and compete in the Bee - you never know who will shine and who will stumble! Will you qualify?

Dec. 9 - 24

Music and Lyrics by Irving Berlin

Book by David Ives and Paul Blake

Based Upon the Paramount Pictures Film Written for the Screen by Norman Krasna, Norman Panama and Melvin Frank

Original stage production directed by Walter Bobbie

Based on the beloved, timeless film, this heartwarming musical adaptation features 17 Irving Berlin songs and a book by David Ives and Paul Blake.

Directed by Laura Peete

Choreographed by William Carlos Angulo

This holiday season, Theatre Under The Stars invites you to unwrap the magic of Irving Berlin’s White Christmas! Inspired by the iconic 1954 film, this dazzling Join Bob and Phil, two charismatic army buddies turned song-and-dance sensations, as they team up with a pair of talented sisters to save a snow-dusted Vermont inn—and find love along the way. Featuring Berlin’s unforgettable classics like “Blue Skies,” “I Love a Piano,” and the show-stopping “White Christmas,” this feel-good spectacle sparkles with holiday spirit.

Million Dollar Quartet

Feb 17 – Mar. 1, 2026

Book by Collin Escot and Floyd Mutrux

Original Concept and Direction by Floyd Mutrux

Inspired by Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis and Carl Perkins

Directed by Hunter Foster

Four Legends. One Night. Music History in the Making. Get ready for an electrifying celebration of rock ‘n’ roll history! Million Dollar Quartet transports you to December 4, 1956, when a twist of fate brought Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins, and Elvis Presley together for an unforgettable jam session at Sun Records in Memphis. Feel the pulse of an incredible live performance featuring iconic hits like “Blue Suede Shoes,” “Fever,” “Walk the Line,” “Great Balls of Fire,” “Hound Dog,” and many more. This once-in-a-lifetime moment comes alive onstage with a mix of broken promises, untold secrets, fiery betrayals, and joyous celebrations.

Back to the Future: The Musical

Mar. 31 – Apr. 5, 2026

Music and Lyrics by Alan Silvestri and Glen Ballard

Book by Bob Gale

Adapted from the 1985 film by Robert Zemeckis and Bob Gale

Great Scott! Back to the Future, the beloved, cinematic classic is now a Broadway musical with its destination set for Houston in 2026. When Marty McFly finds himself transported back to 1955 in a time machine built by the eccentric scientist Doc Brown, he accidentally changes the course of history. Now he’s in a race against time to fix the present, escape the past, and send himself... back to the future. Winner of the 2022 Olivier Award for Best New Musical, when Back to the Future hits 88mph, it’ll change musical theater history forever.

Monty Python’s Spamalot

Apr. 14 – 26, 2026

Book and Lyrics by Eric Idle

Music by John Du Prez and Eric Idle

A new musical lovingly ripped off from the motion picture Monty Python and the Holy Grail From the original screenplay by Graham Chapman, John Cleese, Terry Gilliam, Eric Idle, Terry Jones, Michael Palin

Original Broadway Production produced by Boyett Ostar Productions, The Shubert Organization, Arielle Tepper Madover, Stephanie McClelland/Lawrence Horowitz, Elan V McAllister/Allan S. Gordon, Independent Presenters Network, Roy Furman, GRS Associates, JAM Theatricals, TGA Entertainment, and Clear Channel Entertainment

May 19 – 31, 2026

Words and Music by Gerry Goffin, Carole King, Barry Mann and Cynthia Weil

Book by Douglas McGrath

Music by Arrangement with Sony Music Publishing

Directed and choreographed by Dan Knechtges

Close out the season with Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, a moving journey through the life of one of music’s greatest icons. At just 18, Carole King was penning chart-toppers for Aretha Franklin and The Drifters. By 29, her own voice defined an era. Featuring timeless classics like “I Feel the Earth Move” and “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman,” this musical will move your heart and soul.

Comments