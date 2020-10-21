Andrés Orozco-Estrada Returns to Houston Symphony for November Programs

Violin superstar Hilary Hahn returns to perform Mozart's “Turkish” Violin Concerto and more.

In November, Music Director, and Roy and Lillie Cullen Chair, Andrés Orozco-Estrada returns to Houston for two showstopping Classical Series programs featuring Principal Timpani Leonardo Soto and Mozart's Jupiter Symphony, Nov. 7 & 8, and violin superstar Hilary Hahn, Nov. 13-15, as part of its 2020-21 Classical Series.

This marks Orozco-Estrada's first performances since February just prior to when the Houston Symphony canceled the remainder of the 2019-20 Season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Tickets are now on sale at houstonsymphony.org/2021season.

"We are thrilled to have Andrés back in Houston next month for these two incredible concert experiences," said John Mangum, CEO/Executive Director and holder of the Margaret Alkek Williams Chair. "He's really the artistic heart of our organization, and I know our musicians are thrilled to welcome their Music Director back. And to have Hilary Hahn and one of our own, Leonardo Soto, as soloists really underscores how special these weeks are for us."

Under the baton of Orozco-Estrada, Houston Symphony Principal Timpani Leonardo Soto makes his solo debut in Johann Carl Christian Fischer's Symphony for Eight Obbligato Timpani in the program Andrés Conducts Mozart's Jupiter taking place Nov. 7 & 8. Soto's virtuosity is on full display during this performance of the mellow Baroque concerto-the first concerto written for timpani. The program opens with Orozco-Estrada leading the orchestra in a piece by one of the most remarkable figures of 18th century music, the Chevalier de Saint-Georges, his Symphony No. 2 in D major (Overture to L'Amant anonyme). Joseph Boulogne, the Chevalier de Saint-Georges (1745-1799) is a fascinating historical figure who is widely believed to be the first classical composer of African descent. Completing the concert is Mozart's final symphonic masterpiece, his dazzling and joyful Symphony No. 41, Jupiter. The Jupiter Symphony is the largest and most complex of Mozart's symphonies-its virtuosic and joyous nature is balanced by complex, serious intent.

The Classical Series continues as Orozco-Estrada and the Houston Symphony welcome back superstar and three-time Grammy Award-winning violinist Hilary Hahn in the program Hilary Hahn Returns Nov. 13-15. Renowned worldwide for her expressive musicality and formidable technique, Hahn tackles one of the most technically demanding of violin concertos written by Mozart, his Violin Concerto No. 5 in A major, Turkish-characterized by its melodious, radiant warmth. Orozco-Estrada opens the program with PerpetuumM, a piece written for small mixed ensemble, by contemporary Cuban composer Keyla Orozco. The evening's program continues with Haydn's humorous Symphony No. 60 in C major, Il distratto.

Livestream and in-person tickets are now available for these performances at houstonsymphony.org/2021season. Each livestream performance is available via a private link to ticket holders for $20, and livestream subscribers who purchase a package of tickets receive an additional 25% discount. For patrons attending in person, concerts will continue to have a one-hour run time with no intermission, and food and beverage service will be suspended to eliminate crowding. For a comprehensive list of safety measures, visit houstonsymphony.org/safety.

