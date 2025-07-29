Alley Theatre Receives Grant from The Roy Cockrum Foundation to Present PEER GYNT Adaptation

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tony Award-winning Alley Theatre and Artistic Director Rob Melrose has been awarded a grant from The Roy Cockrum Foundation to produce a world premiere translation and adaptation of Peer Gynt in the Alley’s 2027-28 Season. Henrik Ibsen’s epic theatrical poem will be directed by Melrose and feature The Alley Theatre’s Resident Acting Company in a new translation by Paul Walsh.

Peer Gynt is an epic journey of ambition, identity, and redemption. Ibsen’s classic play follows a misfit who sets out to conquer the world from the fjords of Norway to the deserts of the Middle East. As he chases fame, fortune, and power, the question looms: What does it profit a man to gain the world and lose his soul? As the world approaches the 200th anniversary of Ibsen’s birth in 2028, this adaptation shines new light on the relevance of his most imaginative and philosophical work.

While performances begin in 2027, the Alley will hold closed readings and workshops starting in January 2026 as part of the development process for this bold production.

The Roy Cockrum Foundation’s intent is to expand the capacity of theaters to realize work in development and on stage that is ambitious or large in scope.

This world premiere continues Alley Theatre’s commitment to producing groundbreaking new work alongside beloved classics. More production details will be announced at a later date.