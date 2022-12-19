12 Days Left To Vote For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Houston Awards; Alley Theatre Leads Favorite Local Theatre!

The 2022 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2022.

Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2022 BroadwayWorld Houston Standings - 12/19/22

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Elle Anders, Andrea Richards, Roxann Hales, Brandi Kiekel, Stephanie Hendrickson, Whitney Wyatt - BROADWAY CABARET - Purple Box Theater 21%

Jana Ellsworth - HOLIDAY FOLLIES 2021 - Stageworks Theatre 11%

Paul Hope Cabaret - CABARET - Ovations Performing Arts Community 11%

Whitney Wyatt - BROADWAY CABARET - Purple box Theater 10%

Ashley Cooper - HOLIDAY FOLLIES 2021 - Stageworks Theatre 9%

Stephanie Patrisso/Royce Phillips - CAROL BURNETT SHOW - Pasadena Little Theatre 9%

Amanda Hart Bassett - DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS - Stageworks Theatre 6%

Whitney Wyatt and Steven Reedee - HALLOWEEN CABARET - Purple Box Theater 5%

Matthew Pena - SPOTLIGHT: A MUSICAL SHOWCASE - Art Park Players 4%

Steven Reeder and Ian Cross - HOLIDAY CABARET - Purple Box Theater 4%

Careless Christmas - HOLIDAY FOLLIES 2021 - Stageworks Theatre 3%

Larry Luck - HOLIDAY FOLLIES 2021 - Stageworks Theater 3%

Matt Pena - SHOWCASE - Art Park Players 2%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Carla Prescott & Justin Ray - PETER PAN - National Youth Theater 15%

Mieka Phillips - MARY POPPINS - Christian Community Theater Houston 10%

Cherita Judson - SUPER FREAK: BECAUSE OF RICK JAMES - 1989 Dreams Productions 7%

Amy Keels - NEWSIES JR - Purple Box Theater 5%

Rebecca Zadeck - GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Rice University 5%

Brooke Hale - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Playhouse 1960! 4%

Courtney Jones - YOU ARE CORDIALLY INVITED TO SIT IN - Stages 3%

Emily Tello Speck - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - AD Players 3%

Austin Colburn - INTO THE WOODS - The Garden Theatre 3%

Alric Davis - HISTORY, MYSTERY, MAGIC - Express Children's Theatre 3%

Courtney Jones - SOUTH PACIFIC - Tuts 3%

Adam Delka - ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Stageworks 3%

Annelea Bootle - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Inspiration Stage 3%

Keith Herrmann - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Clear Creek Community Theater 3%

Alric Davis - BASHFUL AND THE NOIZE - Sankofa collective 3%

Adam Delka - DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS - Stageworks Theatre 2%

Sophia Clark - CHICAGO - ImagineNation Theatre 2%

Meika Phillips - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - The Players at The Owen Theatre 2%

Sterling Lovett - BRING IT ON: THE MUSICAL - Theater Under the Stars 2%

Victoria Reyes - FIREBRINGER - Purple box theater 2%

Dylan Burke - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Playhouse 1960 2%

Sarah Sneesby - GIDEON & THE BLUNDERSNORP - Creative Movement Practices 2%

Harrison Guy - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Theatre Under The Stars 2%

Victoria Reyes - SHREK JR - Purple Box Theater 1%

Stephanie Hendrickson - 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL - Clear Creek Community Theatre 1%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Kristi Blackford - LION KING JR. - National Youth Theater 12%

Ya-Ya Smith - SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY - The Garden Theatre 9%

Amber Stepanik - SHAKESPEARE IN HOLLYWOOD - Playhouse 1960 9%

Dee Willis and Amy Kerne - MARY POPPINS - Christian Community Theater Houston 7%

Andrew Steward - CHICAGO - Imagination Theater 4%

Alejo Vietti - BORN WITH TEETH - Alley Theatre 3%

Harold J Haynes - SUPER FREAK: BECAUSE OF RICK JAMES - 1989 Dreams Productions 3%

Liliana Abramson & Katherine Bartos - GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Rice University 3%

Kimberly Hart and Osiris Hart - INTO THE WOODS - The Garden Theatre 3%

Colleen Grady - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Theatre Under The Stars 2%

Bonnie Ambrose - H.M.S. PINAFORE - The Gilbert & Sullivan Society of Houston 2%

Asta Bennie Hostetter - CLUE - Alley Theatre 2%

J.P. Riddle - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - University of Houston 2%

Meagan Allen - CATS - Purple Box Theater 2%

Nicole Carter/Dana Stephens - HELLO DOLLY - Spark 2%

Gentry C. Lumpkin - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Inspiration Stage 2%

clair hummel - YOU ARE CORDIALLY INVITED TO SIT IT - stages 2%

Michelle Bass - WHEN TEMPTATION COMES - 1989 Dreams Productions 2%

Sarah Sneesby & Laura Moreno - GIDEON AND THE BLUNDERNORP - Creative Movement Practices 2%

Roxanne Morris - PUFFS - Stageworks Theater 2%

Debbie Preisler - ELF THE MUSICAL - Stage Right Productions 2%

Alex Jamison - 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL - Clear Creek Community Theatre 2%

Julie Montgomery/Roxanne Emery - MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT - Stageworks Theatre 1%

Julie Montgomery - THE MOUSETRAP - Stageworks Theatre 1%

Annie Johnson - DO YOU STILL LOVE ME? - AWJ Productions 1%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Aimee Bowles - PETER PAN - National Youth Theater 14%

Harold Trotter - SUPER FREAK - 1989 Dreams 12%

Aaron brown - YOU ARE CORDIALLY INVITED TO SIT IN - Stages 5%

Ashlie Driver - MARY POPPINS - Christian Community Theater 5%

Logan Vaden - WHILE CHILDHOOD SLEPT - The Garden Theatre 4%

Dee Willis - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Christian Youth Theater 4%

Emily Tello Speck - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - AD Players 4%

Alistair Donkin - H.M.S. PINAFORE - The Gilbert & Sullivan Society of Houston 4%

Andrew Roblyer and Sarah Sneesby - GIDEON AND THE BLUNDERSNORP - Creative Movement Practices 3%

Annelea Bootle - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Inspiration Stage 3%

Keith Herrmann - 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL - Clear Creek Community Theatre 3%

ryan scarlete - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - stageworks 3%

Ray Pereira - CHICAGO - ImagineNation Theatre 2%

Jake Yount - GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Rice University 2%

Victoria Reyes - FIREBRINGER - Purple box theater 2%

Logan Vaden - INTO THE WOODS - The Garden Theatre 2%

Zeke - SHOUT HALLELUJAH - Encore Theater 2%

Sammy Green - ROTTEN TOMATOES - Playhouse 1960 2%

Nicole Kenley-Miller - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - University of Houston 2%

Emily Wells - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Rice University 2%

Manny Cafeo - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Stage Right Productions 1%

Taibi Magar - SOUTH PACIFIC - Theatre Under the Stars 1%

David Eck - URINETOWN THE MUSICAL - Art Park Players 1%

Erin Polewski - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Playhouse 1960 1%

Ashlie Driver - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - The Players at The Owen Theatre 1%



Best Direction Of A Play

Sean K. Thompson - HENRY V - Points North Theatre 20%

RaMina Mirmortazavi - SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY - The Garden Theatre 6%

Harold JAY Trotter - WHEN TEMPTATION COMES - 1989 Dreams Productions 5%

Brandon Weinbrenner - CLUE - Alley Theatre 5%

James Black - AMERIKIN - Alley Theatre 4%

Alric Davis - BASHFUL & THE NOIZE - The Sankofa Collective 4%

Angela Perkins - TO FEEL LOVED - Out The Ordinary Production 3%

Adrienne Shearer - OUT OF THE DEPTHS - Alliance Theatre 3%

Sam Brown - PUFFS - Stageworks Theatre 3%

Tina Cafeo - WHODUNNIT - Stage Right Productions 3%

Debra Schultz - THE MOUSETRAP - Stageworks Theatre 3%

Christine Weems - TWELVE ANGRY JURORS - Cone Man Running Productions 2%

Sarah Sneesby and Andrew Roblyer - MACBETH - Creative Movement Practices 2%

Willie Alston - BREATHE - Playahz 2%

Natoya Danielle - STRETCHED BEYOND MEASURES - 1989 Dreams Productions 2%

Jennifer Gilbert - GOSPEL GOLDEN GIRLS AND THE MEN THEY HURT - Jennifer Gilbert Ministries 2%

Rob Melrose - BORN WITH TEETH - Alley Theatre 2%

Detrah Brown - TO FEEL LOVED - Out The Ordinary Production 2%

John Sallinger - SHAKESPEARE IN HOLLYWOOD - Playhouse 1960 2%

Kiara Steelhammer - THE FOREIGNER - Playhouse 1960 2%

Vincent Victoria - THE LAST NIGHT OF JOSEPHINE BAKER - Vincent Victoria Presents 1%

Chase Waites - GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES - Lone Star Montgomery 1%

Meredith Gaines - MIRACLE WORKER - Playhouse 1960 1%

Candice D’Meza - IS GOD IS - Rec Room 1%

Matthew C. Logan - GOD OF CARNAGE - Stageworks Theatre 1%



Best Ensemble Performance

HENRY V - Points North Theatre 10%

PETER PAN - National Youth Theater 9%

SUPER FREAK: BECAUSE OF RICK JAMES - 1989 Dreams Productions 5%

SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY - The Garden Theatre 5%

MARY POPPINS - Christian Community Theater 4%

YOU ARE CORDIALLY INVITED TO SIT IN - Stages 3%

NOIR - Alley Theatre 3%

WHEN TEMPTATION COMES - 1989 Dreams Productions 3%

9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL - Clear Creek Community Theatre 3%

CLUE - Alley Theatre 2%

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Christian Youth Theater 2%

CHICAGO - Imagination Theater 2%

INTO THE WOODS - The Garden Theatre 2%

12 ANGRY JURORS - Purple Box Theater 2%

OUT OF THE DEPTHS - Alliance Theatre 2%

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Playhouse 196 2%

SUPER FREAK: RICK JAMES - 1989 Dreams Productions 2%

TOC TOC - Gente de Teatro 2%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - University of Houston 2%

MEET THE MAMMA - Vincent Victoria Presents 1%

SHREK - Purple Box Theater 1%

H.M.S. PINAFORE - The Gilbert & Sullivan Society of Houston 1%

ANNIE - Playhouse 1960 1%

AMERIKIN - Alley Theatre 1%

HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - inspiration stage 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Brandon Christian and Ron Neyland - MARY POPPINS - Christian Community Theater 8%

Andrew Roblyer - GIDEON AND THE BLUNDERSNORP - Creative Movement Practices 7%

Brandon Christian and Stephen Driver - THE LION KING JR. - Christian Youth Theater 7%

Brandon Christian - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - The Players at The Owen Theatre 7%

Nicholas White - WHILE CHILDHOOD SLEPT - The Garden Theatre 6%

Ty Frazier - BASHFUL & THE NOIZE - The Sankofa Collective 6%

Christina Giannelli - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - University of Houston 4%

Nicholas Lewis - COLOR STRUCK - Vincent Victoria Presents 4%

Nicholas Lewis - MEET THE MAMMA - Vincent Victoria Presents 4%

Cathy Holbrook - SHREK - Purple Box Theater 4%

Adam Isbell - SCHOOL OF ROCK - The Players Theater Company 4%

Carolina Ortiz Herrera - BORN WITH TEETH - Alley Theatre 4%

Isabella Byrd - DEAD MAN'S CELL PHONE - Alley Theatre 3%

Keith Herrmann - 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL - Clear Creek Community Theatre 3%

Joesph Reyes - CHICAGO - Stageworks Theatre 3%

David Palmer - SPAMALOT - Stageworks Theatre 3%

Nathan Haworth - H.M.S. PINAFORE - The Gilbert & Sullivan Society of Houston 3%

Sean K. Thompson - THE LONESOME WEST - Theatre Southwest 2%

Aaron Garrett - TWELVE ANGRY JURORS - Cone Man Running Productions 2%

Christina R. Giannelli - MACGYVER: THE MUSICAL - Stages Houston 2%

Josh Harbour - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Stageworks Theatre 2%

Jennifer Kelley - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Inspiration Stage 2%

Joe Piper - URINETOWN THE MUSICAL - Art Park Players 2%

David J. Palmer - DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS - Stageworks Theatre Houston 2%

Josh Harbour - LITTLE WOMEN - Stageworks 2%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Brandon Christian - MARY POPPINS - Christian Community Theater 12%

Kristel Williams - LION KING JR. - National Youth Theater 12%

Amos G smith - SUPER FREAK - 1989 Dreams 11%

Amos Smith - SUPER FREAK: BECAUSE OF RICK JAMES - 1989 Dreams Productions 6%

Willie Brown - TO FEEL LOVED - Out The Ordinary Production 5%

William Michael Luyties - WHILE CHILDHOOD SLEPT - The Garden Theatre 5%

Stephen W. Jones - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - AD Players 5%

Drew Castleberry - GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Rice University 4%

Chelsea Lerner - INTO THE WOODS - The Garden Theatre 3%

Stephen Jones - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - University of Houston 3%

Robert Linder - H.M.S. PINAFORE - The Gilbert & Sullivan Society of Houston 3%

Meredith Gaines - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Playhouse 1960 3%

Mandy Henson - CHICAGO - Imagination Theater 3%

Brandon Tanner - FOOTLOOSE - Art Park Players 3%

William M. Luyties - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Stageworks Theatre 2%

Alex Musgrove - URINETOWN THE MUSICAL - Art Park Players 2%

T’Mar Bunch - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Purple Box Theater 2%

Stephen W. Jones - SOUTH PACIFIC - Theatre Under the Stars 2%

CHIKA KABA MA’ATUNDE - LOVE AND SOUTHERN DISCOMFORT - Ensemble Theatre Company 2%

Sam Brown - SPAMALOT - Stageworks Theatre 2%

Laura Peete - BRING IT ON: THE MUSICAL - Theater Under the Stars 2%

T’Mar Bunch - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Purple Box Theater 1%

John Cornelius - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Theatre Under The Stars 1%

Brandon Tanner - SNAPSHOTS - Art Park Players 1%

Daryle Freeman - SHOUT HALLELUJAH - Encore Theatre 1%



Best Musical

SUPER FREAK - 1989 dreams 11%

LION KING JR. - National Youth Theater 10%

NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - CYT Houston 5%

THE SOUND OF MUSIC - AD Players 5%

YOU ARE CORDIALLY INVITED TO SIT IN - Stages 4%

CHICAGO - Imagination Theater 4%

GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Rice University 4%

9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL - Clear Creek Creek Community Theatre 3%

FOOTLOOSE - CYT Houston 3%

INTO THE WOODS - The Garden Theatre 3%

BRING IT ON: THE MUSICAL - Theater Under the Stars 3%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - University of Houston 3%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - stageworks 3%

ANNIE - Playhouse 1960 3%

KINKY BOOTS - Moore Vision Entertainment 3%

SHREK THE MUSICAL - Purple box theater 2%

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Playhouse 1960 2%

SOUTH PACIFIC - Theatre Under the Stars 2%

FROZEN - Hobby Center 2%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Faith West Academy 2%

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Spark 2%

H.M.S. PINAFORE - The Gilbert & Sullivan Society of Houston 2%

GOSPEL GOLD GIRLS - Jennifer King 1%

MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT - Stageworks Theatre 1%

OUT OF THE DEPTHS - Match 1%



Best New Play Or Musical

WHILE CHILDHOOD SLEPT - The Garden Theatre 10%

YOU ARE CORDIALLY INVITED TO SIT IN - Stages 9%

WHEN TEMPTATION COMES - 1989 Dreams Productions 9%

BORN WITH TEETH - Alley Theatre 8%

LEND ME A SOPRANO - Alley Theater 6%

TO FEEL LOVED - Out The Ordinary Production 6%

AMERIKIN - Alley Theatre 4%

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING (THE COUNTRY MUSICAL) - Spark 4%

72 MILES TO GO... - Alley Theatre 4%

OUT OF THE DEPTHS - Alliance Theatre 3%

GOSPEL GOLDEN GIRLS - Jennifer Gilbert Ministries 3%

CHERRY COLA - Vincent Victoria presents 3%

MACGYVER: THE MUSICAL - Stages Houston 3%

BREATHE - Playahz 3%

BASHFUL & THE NOIZE - The Sankofa Collective 3%

GIDEON & THE BLUNDERSNORP - Creative Movement Practices 2%

THE BOLD AND BOB - Pasadena Little Theatre 2%

FROM AFRICA TO THE WHITE HOUSE - Vincent Victoria Presents 2%

EL HURACAN - Mildred’s Umbrella Theatre Co. 2%

SLAVE NARRATIVES - Vincent Victoria Presents 2%

STRETCHED BEYOND MEASURES - 1989 Dreams Productions 2%

SONG OF ME - Stages 2%

LOVE AND SOUTHERN DISCOMFORT - Ensemble Theatre Company 2%

LONI UNCAGED - Alliance Theatre 1%

DO YOU STILL LOVE ME? - AWJ Productions 1%



Best Performer In A Musical

Joseph Ross - SPAMALOT - Stageworks Theatre Houston 10%

Matthew Alter - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - Rice University 6%

Gavin Cabote - PETER PAN - National Youth Theater 6%

Isabella Barosh - LION KING JR. - National Youth Theater 5%

Austin Tolles - FOOTLOOSE - CYT Houston 3%

Christy Altomere - NOIR - Alley Theatre 3%

John George - SHREK JR - Purple Box Theater 3%

Royce Reid - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Christian Youth Theater 2%

Alexa Rae - SHE LOVES ME - HITS Theatre 2%

Claire Spencer - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - A.D. Players 2%

Isaiah Zellie Bass - SUPER FREAK: BECAUSE OF RICK JAMES - 1989 Dreams Productions 2%

Wyatt Langhennig - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Playhouse 1960 2%

Bralyn Medlock - KINKY BOOTS - Moore Vision Entertainment 2%

Mark Ivy - MACGYVER: THE MUSICAL - Stages Houston 2%

Reggie Jamz - SUPER FREAK: BECAUSE OF RICK JAMES - 1989 Dreams Productions 2%

Derrick Gibbs - SUPER FREAK: BECAUSE OF RICK JAMES - 1989 Dreams Productions 1%

Tyler Galindo - WHILE CHILDHOOD SLEPT - The Garden Theatre 1%

Adrian Almy - GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Rice University 1%

Elle Anders - 9-5 THE MUSICAL - Clear Creek Community Theatre 1%

Stephen swank - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - stageworks 1%

Andrew Steward - CHICAGO - Imagination Theater 1%

Vincent Victoria - CHERRY COLA - Vincent Victoria presents 1%

Laurelyn Korfage - MARY POPPINS - Christian Community Theater Houston 1%

Whitney Wyatt - 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL - Clear Creek Community Theatre 1%

Elise Gibney - GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Rice University 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Andrea Riles - SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY - The Garden Theatre 10%

Fabiola Andújar - A BEAUTIFUL DEATH ON 34TH AND FIFTH - the ensemble theatre 9%

Matthew Alter - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Rice University 9%

Austin Tolles - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Grand Oaks High School 5%

Tara Okopie - SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY - The Garden Theatre 5%

Dylan Godwin - BORN WITH TEETH - Alley Theatre 3%

Justin Chukwujekwu - WHEN TEMPTATION COMES - 1989 Dreams Productions 3%

Matthew Wehring - WHO DUNNIT - Crighten theater 3%

Jordan okeke - YOU ARE CORDIALLY INVITED TO SIT IN - Stages 2%

Daronette Alexander - TO FEEL LOVED - Out The Ordinary Production 2%

Casey Radle - GOD OF CARNAGE - Stageworks Theatre 2%

Amanda Vennebush - MOUSETRAP - Stageworks Theatre 2%

Wykesha King - COLOR STRUCK - Vincent Victoria Presents 2%

Dylan Godwin - CLUE - Alley Theatre 2%

Luke Hales - CLUE - Clear Creek Community Theatre 2%

Brandon Morgan - MISS MAUDE - Ad players 2%

Allison Davis - OUT OF THE DEPTHS - Alliance theater 2%

Olivia Cislo - PUFFS - Stageworks Theatre 2%

Ansonia E. Jones - SCHOOL GIRLS, OR THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY - The Garden Theatre 1%

Alex Vaughn - THE PRIME OF MISS JEAN BRODIE - Playhouse 1960 1%

Wesley Whitson - GLORIA - 4th Wall 1%

Jeffery Womack - MEET THE MAMMA - Vincent Victoria Presents 1%

Wyatt Langehennig - GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES - Lone Star Montgomery 1%

CarrieLee Sparks - A STORM IS COMING - Vincent Victoria presents 1%

Whitney Zangarine - MACBETH - Creative Movement Practices 1%



Best Play

HENRY V - Points North Theatre 13%

SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY - The Garden Theatre 10%

CLUE - Alley Theatre 6%

WHEN TEMPTATION COMES - 1989 Dreams Productions 6%

A BEAUTIFUL DEATH ON 34TH AND FIFTH - the ensemble theatre 5%

TO FEEL LOVED - Out The Ordinary Production 4%

WHODUNNIT - Stage Right Productions 4%

12 ANGRY JURORS - Purple Box 4%

MISS MAUDE - Ad players 3%

BORN WITH TEETH - Alley Theatre 3%

PUFFS - Stageworks Theatre 3%

THE MOUSETRAP - Stageworks Theatre 3%

MEET THE MAMA - Midtown Arts Center/Vincent Victoria Presents 3%

TOC TOC - Gente de Teatro 2%

APOLLO 8 - AD Players 2%

SHAKESPEARE IN HOLLYWOOD - Playhouse 1960 2%

AMERIKIN - Alley Theatre 2%

IS GOD IS - Rec Room 2%

SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - Alley Theatre 2%

GOD OF CARNAGE - Stageworks 2%

TWELVE ANGRY JURORS - Cone Man Running Productions 2%

GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES - Lone Star Montgomery 1%

STRETCHED BEYOND MEASURES - 1989 Dreams Productions 1%

THE LAST NIGHT OF JOSEPHINE BAKER - Vincent Victoria Presents 1%

BASHFUL AND THE NOIZE - The Sankofa Collection 1%



Best Production of an Opera

LOVE AND SOUTHERN DISCOMFORT - 1989 Dreams Productions 26%

THE MAGIC FLUTE - HGO Wortham 22%

JULIUS CAESAR - Moores Opera Center, University of Houston 13%

H.M.S. PINAFORE - The Gilbert & Sullivan Society of Houston 13%

THE BARTERED BRIDE - Moores Opera Center, University of Houston 13%

DIALOGUES DES CARMELITES - Houston Grand Opera 12%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Alyson Miller - MARY POPPINS - Christian Community Theater 13%

Alexander Dodge - NOIR - Alley Theatre 9%

Afsaneh Aayani - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - University of Houston 8%

Jamie Desel - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - The Players at The Owen Theatre 6%

Trey Morgan - BASHFUL AND THE NOIZE - The Sankofa Collective 5%

Meredith Ann & Travis Gaines - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Playhouse 1960 4%

Tim Mackabee - CLUE - Alley Theatre 4%

Nicholas White - INTO THE WOODS - The Garden Theatre 4%

Benjamin Mason/Laura Price - SPAMALOT - Stageworks Theatre 4%

Ben Mason - DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS - Stageworks Theatre 3%

Brandi Alexander - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - University of Houston 3%

Kenneth Foy - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Theatre Under The Stars 3%

Keith Herrmann - 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL - Clear Creek Community Theatre 3%

Cathy Holbrook - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Purple Box Theater 3%

Debra Schultz - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Stageworks Theatre 2%

Christine Weems - TWELVE ANGRY JURORS - Cone Man Running Productions 2%

Chad Muska - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Inspiration Stage 2%

Kirk Domer - MACGYVER: THE MUSICAL - Stages Houston 2%

Cathy Holbrook and Amy Keels - RIPCORD - Purple Box Theater 2%

CHRISTOPHER OWEN - FROZEN. NT - Hobby Center 2%

Joe Piper - URINETOWN THE MUSICAL - Art Park Players 2%

Debra Schultz - GOD OF CARNAGE - Stageworks Theatre 2%

ryan mcgettigan - THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT - 4th Wall 2%

James Thomas - TROUBLE IN MIND - MainStreet Theatre Company 1%

Michael Locher - SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - Alley Theatre 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Rick Nichols - MARY POPPINS - Christian Community Theater Houston 10%

Vincent Victoria - MEET THE MAMMA - Vincent Victoria Presents 9%

Dan Moses Schrier - NOIR - Alley Theatre 7%

Cliff Caruthers - BORN WITH TEETH - Alley Theatre 7%

T’Mar Bunch - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Purple Box Theater 7%

Aron Vincent - THE 39 STEPS - Lone Star Montgomery 6%

Steve Sarp - 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL - Clear Creek Community Theatre 5%

Joseph Reyes - PUFFS - Stageworks Theatre 5%

Andrew Harper - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Theatre Under The StarsTrey Harrington 5%

Andrew Harper - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - University of Houston 5%

David Dean - SPAMALOT - Stageworks Theatre 5%

Palmer Hefferan - CLUE - Alley Theatre 4%

Dana Cretsinger - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING (THE COUNTRY MUSICAL) - Spark 4%

David Dean - DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS - Stageworks Theatre 3%

Glenn Wheeler - H.M.S. PINAFORE - The Gilbert & Sullivan Society of Houston 3%

Rebecca McDowell - SCHOOL OF ROCK - The Players Theater Company 3%

Aron Vincent - GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES - Lone Star Montgomery 3%

Joel Burkholder - MACGYVER: THE MUSICAL - Stages Houston 2%

Trevor B. Cone - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - Dirt Dogs Theatre Co. 2%

Jon Harvey/Hescher - A STEADY RAIN - Dirt Dogs Theatre Co. 2%

robert leslie meek - THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT - 4th Wall 2%

Edgar Guajardo - EL HURACAN - Mildred’s Umbrella Theatre Co. 1%

JOHN-MICHAEL MANLEY - JIMMY RAYE JONS:WHAT AMERICA DID - NEW ERA THEATRE 0%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Justin Finch - SPAMALOT - Stageworks Theatre 12%

Avery Ditta - CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG - National Youth Theater 10%

Matthew Alter - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Rice University 8%

Hazel Lopez - MARY POPPINS - Christian Community Theater Houston 3%

Jay Shoemake - CHICAGO - ImagineNation Theatre 3%

Demetrus Singleton - SUPER FREAK: BECAUSE OF RICK JAMES - 1989 Dreams 2%

Doug Atkins - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - A.D. Players 2%

Morgan Marcel - NOIR - Alley Theatre 2%

Osiris Hart - INTO THE WOODS - The Garden Theatre 2%

Chad Fontenot - WHILE CHILDHOOD SLEPT - The Garden Theatre 2%

Wyatt Langehennig - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Owen Theatre 2%

Kai Desel - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - The Players at The Owen Theatre 2%

rayevin johnson - YOU ARE CORDIALLY INVITED TO SIT IN - 4th Wall 2%

Estus Stephens - HELLO DOLLY - Spark 2%

McKenna Castleberry - GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Rice University 2%

Veronica Amandola - MARY POPPINS - Christian Community Theater Houston 1%

Alec White - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Purple Box Theater 1%

David Guzman - NOIR - Alley Theatre 1%

Terrie Donald - SUPER FREAK: BECAUSE OF RICK JAMES - 1989 Dreams Productions 1%

Alric Davis - SHE LOVES ME - HITS Theatre 1%

Nicholas Lewis - SUPER FREAK: BECAUSE OF RICK JAMES - 1989 Dreams Productions 1%

Joe Carl White - H.M.S. PINAFORE - The Gilbert & Sullivan Society of Houston 1%

Kaleb Womack - YOU ARE CORDIALLY INVITED TO SIT IN - Stages 1%

Trey Harrington - SOUTH PACIFIC - Theatre Under The Stars 1%

Luke Hales - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Clear Creek Community Theatre 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Erin Urick - SHAKESPEARE IN HOLLOYWOOD - Playhouse 1960 16%

Matthew Alter - ON THE VERGE OR THE GEOGRAPHY OF YEARNING - Rice University 11%

Brad Cross - WHEN TEMPTATION COMES - 1989 Dreams Productions 4%

Erica Bolden - MEET THE MAMA - Midtown Arts Center/Vincent Victoria Presents 3%

Todd Waite - DEAD MAN'S CELL PHONE - Alley Theatre 3%

Agnes 'Aggie B' Balka - SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY - The Garden Theatre 3%

Michelle Elaine - CLUE - Alley Theatre 2%

Philip Kershaw - APOLLO 8 - A.D. Players 2%

Christina Sato - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Stage Right Productions 2%

Ciara Anderson - APOLLO 8 - A.D. Players 2%

Tayia Revis - TO FEEL LOVED - Out The Ordinary Production 2%

Hannah Cook - THE 39 STEPS - Lone Star Montgomery 2%

Hannah Hale - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Spark 2%

Rachel Omotoso - SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY - The Garden Theatre 2%

Alric Davis - THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Theater Southwest 2%

Roxy Hales - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Clear Creek Community Theatre 2%

Grant Eason - IS GOD IS - Rec Room 2%

Chad Fontenot - MACBETH - Creative Movement Practices 2%

Wykesha Renee - SLAVE NARRATIVES - Vincent Victoria Presents 2%

David Rainey - CLUE - Alley Theatre 2%

Megan Poffenbarger - SHAKESPEARE IN HOLLYWOOD - Playhouse 1960 1%

Justin Finch - THE MOUSETRAP - Stageworks 1%

Jacqueline Harrison - MEET THE MAMA - Midtown Arts Center/ Vincent Victoria Presents 1%

Todd Waite - HIGH SCHOOL PLAY - Alley Theatre 1%

Jeremiah Packer - MISS MAUDE - A&D Players George Theater 1%

