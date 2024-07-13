Review: DISNEY'S THE LION KING at Hobby Center for the Performing Arts

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



I went into Disney’s THE LION KING, curious how this musical became one of those “Modern Chesnut Classics” like LES MISERABLES, PHANTOM OF THE OPERA, or WICKED. The kind of show that appears, and the crowds follow with it. Just ask anybody who saw the last Houston run in 2017. The show started on Broadway in 1997 when Disney musicals on stage were new and not common (only BEAUTY AND THE BEAST pre-dated it). THE LION KING has become Broadway's third longest-running show of all time and has grossed more than $1.9 billion at its box office. It is a juggernaut, a crowd-pleaser, and now a staple of musical theatre. It has mind-blowing practical puppets, songs everyone knows by heart, and a sense of pageantry that represents what is best about seeing theater live in front of you. It expanded the cartoon version to include representations of ballet, African dancing, and a sense of filling any space it comes to. The stage does not bind the performers, and the show remains an immersive experience like no other. It is akin to climbing into a cart at the Disney amusement park and turning in an E-ticket for an all-out assault on your senses. Kids will love it, and the adults will marvel at the elegant design.

The show was based on the animated 1994 film, and it retains the simple “hero’s journey” of Simba as he loses his father and kingdom to an evil uncle. Does he reclaim it? Of course, he does, and we know the tale even before it begins. Many of the collaborators from the film, such as Elton John, Hans Zimmer, Lebo M, and Roger Allers all came back to adapt this production. However, I would argue that the enduring brilliance of the initial design by director/designer Julie Taymor and mask and puppet engineer Michael Curry makes most of the enduring magic. Their work remains what keeps THE LION KING “the world’s number-one musical.” The design is so seriously above the original cartoon, lending a wonderful sense of the African Prideland that has never quite been captured the same way.

So, a lot of folks are having difficulty with the touring version of this show. Many claim it is just not as dazzling as the Broadway production (still running, by the way) and that its scope feels smaller. And yes, adjustments are made to fit a touring truck show. Sets roll out rather than rise from the floor, the scale has been adjusted in key scenes, and a number or two have been cut for running length. But the show does fill the main auditorium in the Hobby Center impressively. Some box seats are unusable because the musicians and actors end up in them during the run time. I still felt like I was being immersed in another world, and the show retains the heart as well as the magic. The only issue I had was sometimes the sound mix seemed off. Drums up in the boxes were noticeably louder than they should have been, and sometimes, the lyrics and dialogue seemed swallowed by the hall and the immersive noises. But I know the story by heart, and so I didn’t mind as much as if I were completely new to THE LION KING.

The cast for this is mammoth, and it is the “Circle of Life” and the “He Lives in You” sequences where you feel the impact of an overflowing ensemble. As a group, these actors are amazing. Athletic dancers, strong singers, and talented puppeteers each and every one. Mukelisiwe Goba plays Rafiki, and she brings down the house anytime she appears. Gerald Ramsey is a wonderfully noble Mufasa, and in turn, Peter Hargrave is delicious as the villainous Scar. Nick Cordileone (Timon), John E. Brady (Pumbaa), and Nick LaMedica (Zazu) delight in bringing the comedy of the cartoon to life. Darian Sanders and Khalifa White team up to play the adult versions of Simba and Nala, and they are breakout stars in their singing and physicality. I also loved the comedic bad-guy antics of Forest VanDyke (Banzai), Robbie Swift (Ed), and Martina Sykes (Shenzi), who make wonderfully eager hyenas.

This show is what you would expect from a Disney production - a visually stunning tale with no moral gray areas or complex narratives. There are physical comedy jokes specifically aimed at kids, and then there are quips shot for the adults in attendance. It’s funny because the show is about growing up and dealing with your father's legacy, and it’s something most of us can relate to. It straddles this weird line between kid and adult, which is probably the secret to THE LION KING’S long-running success. It’s all about storytelling through design and a celebration of African-inspired motifs. It’s strongest when it goes over the top and fills the room from floor to ceiling with swirling birds, elephants, rhinos, and leopards. There isn’t ever a quiet or still moment from start to finish, but the bombast is beautiful and what you came for. Enjoy this, the ultimate blockbuster summer show.

THE LION KING will be running at the Hobby Center for Performing Arts through Sunday, August 4th, with both matinee and evening performances. The show runs approximately two and a half hours and includes a fifteen-minute intermission. Booster seats are available from ushers for younger attendees.

Photo provided by Matthew Murphy and the Disney Corporation

Comments