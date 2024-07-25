Stageworks Theater to Offer Flexible Ticket Pricing for YOU'RE A GOOD MAN CHARLIE BROWN

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Stageworks Theatre is offering a special discount where patrons may "pick a price" for the Friday July 26th 7:30 pm performance of "You're a Good Man Charlie Brown" with tickets starting at $8.00 (plus service fees).

Stageworks Theater, located in Northwest Houston, opened the lovable Broadway Musical, "You're A Good Man Charlie Brown" the weekend of July 19th - 21st to a full house led by a young energetic cast of experienced actors. This production performs every weekend through Sunday August 11th.

This production remains true to the Charles Shultz styling of this classic musical but adding pops of new fun in literally every number without deviating from the Charlie Brown story. The styling of this show is genius.

"You're a Good Man Charlie Brown" is directed by Morgan Montgomery; her first directed show at Stageworks Theater. She directs an experienced cast to bring the stories to life. Jackson Nichols, previously seen in TUTS productions, is cast as Charlie Brown. He makes you feel warm and fuzzy, as you relate to his everyday problems. Nathan Crooks, a seasoned Stageworks Theater actor, brings a hilarious and cerebral presence to the character of Linus. Paul Schoeller, seen many times in Houston theaters, brings the experience of 2 national Broadway Tours to the role of Schroeder, the Beethoven loving pianist who is the target of Lucy's attention. Heather Hall, also seen at TUTS, plays the role of Lucy, brings the house down with her uproarious humor and booming vocals.

Clairey Townsend as Sally Brown and Mia Coyle as Snoopy complete this cast, with impeccable comedic timing and vocals adding to the ensemble. Together this cast creates a "Peanuts Gang Love Letter to Broadway".

Discounts tickets for this special offer are available from the Stageworks Theatre Box Office: https://stageworks.my.salesforce-sites.com/ticket/#/instances/a0FQn000001JxVFMA0.

This is a One Night Only offer so get tickets today!

