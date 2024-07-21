Review: THE WIZARD OF OZ at Queensbury Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Wizard of Oz is one of the most produced musical-to-movie adaptations ever to hit the American theatre scene. Based on the classic film, this staging from the Royal Shakespeare Company features a musical staging of the classic story and also prominently displays book elements. Currently in performance at The Queensbury Theatre, this summer's production, which spotlights a cast of powerhouse performers, reminds Houston audiences of the importance of home and why this story stands the test of time.

The Wizard of Oz musical is an adaptation of L. Frank Baum's classic novel and the iconic 1939 film. The story follows Dorothy Gale, a Kansas farm girl swept away to the magical land of Oz by a tornado. In her quest to return home, Dorothy is joined by the Scarecrow, the Tin Man, and the Cowardly Lion, who each seek something the Wizard can provide: a brain, a heart, and courage, respectively. They face challenges from the Wicked Witch of the West, who wants revenge for her sister's death and seeks to reclaim the Ruby Slippers that Dorothy wears.

They encounter memorable characters throughout their journey, such as Glinda, the Good Witch of the North, and the Wizard himself. Ultimately, Dorothy learns that the power to return home was within her all along, aided by the Ruby Slippers and the friends she made in Oz. The musical features beloved songs like "Over the Rainbow," "Ding-Dong! The Witch is Dead," and "If I Only Had a Brain/Heart/Nerve," adding depth and emotion to the timeless tale of self-discovery, friendship, and the meaning of home.

The Queensbury Theatre has done an exceptional job casting this production. A standout is, of course, Holland Vavra as Glinda, the Good Witch of the North. Vavra brings a Southern classic charm to the role and is just drooping with charisma. I will fully admit that I am a part of the Holland Vavra fan club, and fully hope she is part of more amazing productions. Other highlights come from the trio of friends: Austin Colburn as Hunk/Scarecrow, Kaleb Womack as Hickory/Tin Man, and Marco Camacho as Zeke/Cowardly Lion. All three do exceptional jobs as the friends of Dorothy and provide much of the comedic force—considerable kudos to Colburn for his excellent dance abilities, portraying the traditional scarecrow movements with fervor.

The next spotlight goes to Tyler Ray Lewis. It is a crime that Lewis does not have a song in this production, for Lewis' voice is exceptional. However, while zany, Lewis's characterization of the Wicked Witch of the West is also terrifying, with a truly one-of-a-kind performance. Finally, immense kudos go to Sarah Sachi for the almost impossible task of performing Dorothy Gale. It is hard to be in this role, with many wanting to compare an actor's performance to that of the legendary Judy Garland. However, Sachi holds her own, leaving the audience members around me breathless with her exceptional voice. (Side note: I wish all performers the same support that little Jameel Robinson received from family at my performance. Robinson's family's excitement over Robinson's performance as a puppeteer for Toto could be heard throughout the theater.)

Design elements of this production's projections are mostly a hit-or-miss adventure, and while creative, sometimes get in the way of a specific purpose or musical element of the show. The scenic design elements by Afsaneh Aayani are, of course, exceptional, as there are several elements that can leave audiences asking, "Wait, how did they do that?" The concept design and costume design by Marco Camacho are conceptually excellent but need some time to improve. For example, the Jitterbug, Flying Monkey, Winkie, and Emerald City costumes at certain times seemed ill-fitting and prevented performers from going "full out" during certain choreographic elements. If this production, hopefully, gets a remount in the future, these problems will be solved.

This production is a true delight, especially for families and their children this summer. From the stunning scenic elements to the performances that can evoke tears or laughter, this production offers a fantastic experience for all. It's a wonderful adaptation of a classic movie that everyone can enjoy. So, don't miss out on this summer's must-see performance of The Wizard of Oz at Queensbury Theater. Click your heels three times and grab your tickets now!

Don't miss your chance to experience this incredible production. The show closes on Sunday, July 28, 2024, with only 6 performances left. There's a matinee performance starting at 2:00 pm on Sunday, July 21, and July 28, as well as Saturday, July 27. Evening performances begin at 7:30 pm on Thursday, July 25, Friday, July 26, and Saturday 28. Tickets are selling fast, so be sure to secure yours today at https://www.queensburytheatre.org or by calling their box office at 713-467-4497.

