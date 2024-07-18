Sharna Burgess Returns to the Stage in New Dance Musical ESTHER in Houston

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Dancing with the Stars’ Sharna Burgess will lead the new danc-musical ESTHER. Conceived by Rachel Stange, this production is directed by Rachel Klein and features choreography by Chase Brock. Beginning performances on August 30 at The George Theater in Houston, TX, through September 22, 2024, it was written by Dewey Moss(book and libretto), Jeremy Johnson and David Wise (music and lyrics) and conceived by Rachel Stange, with orchestrations by David Shipps. The music director is Jason Hart.

Premiering as A.D. Players’ first production of their 24/25 Season, ESTHER is co-produced by Rachel Stange and Joan Tankersley with general management by Aaron Grant Theatrical. Meredith Lucio of Aaron Grant Theatrical serves as the premier production’s Executive Producer.

Inspired by the story of Esther, this production brings dancers to the forefront to astound the audience. Set in ancient Persia, Esther, a young Jewish orphan, challenges an empire and saves her people from extinction by winning the favor of the king and exposing court intrigues. Combining elements of traditional musicals with dance extravaganzas, this modern, captivating retelling features a pop-inspired soundtrack that narrates Esther's heroic journey.

"I am beyond thrilled to return to the stage since my time on Broadway with 'Burn the Floor.'This production of Esther is truly inspiring and brings the power and beauty of dance to the forefront. The story of Esther, a courageous young woman who changes the course of history, resonates deeply with me. I am honored to bring her journey to life." - Sharna Burgess

"The story of Esther was one of my favorites growing up, and watching Sharna and her storytelling capabilities on ‘Dancing with the Stars’ inspired me to put dance at the forefront. We are incredibly proud to bring Esther to life, especially as the first A.D. Players' 24/25 Season production. This captivating retelling, with its stunning dance and powerful story, is a tribute to Esther's bravery and resilience, and I am honored to share it with our audience." -Lead Producer Rachel Stange

