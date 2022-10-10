Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

ROMEO & JULIET Comes to Hong Kong Phil This Month

Performances begin 28 October.

Oct. 10, 2022  
The HK Phil and Resident Conductor Lio Kuokman celebrate the 425th anniversary of Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet with the three most popular musical settings of this timeless story! Tchaikovsky was deeply inspired by Shakespeare, and the love theme from his Romeo and Juliet symphonic poem has become one of his most memorable melodies.

The warring Montagues and Capulets became New York street gangs - the Sharks and the Jets - in Bernstein's revolutionary musical West Side Story, which was just recently remade into a new film by Steven Spielberg. To conclude the concert, dancers from Hong Kong Ballet (HKB) join the HK Phil in excerpts from Prokofiev's brilliant ballet, with spectacular choreography by HKB Artistic Director Septime Webre.

The performance runs approximately 1.5 hours with an intermission.





October 10, 2022

