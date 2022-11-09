Internationally Acclaimed Soloists Light Up The Stage With Exciting Programmes Conducted By HK Phil Music Director Jaap Van Zweden

From November to December 2022, the Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra (HIK Phil) will present a superb line-up of programmes led by HK Phil Music Director Jaap van Zweden. Four virtuoso artists - HK Phil Concertmaster Jing Wang, cellist Jan Vogler, violinist Akiko Suwanai and pianist Niu Niu - will join Jaap at the Hong Kong Cultural Centre Concert Hall. Tickets are now available at URBTIX and POPTICKET.

Swire Maestro Series: Jaap | Mahler 1 (18 & 19 November)

Together with the HK Phil and Music Director Jaap van Zweden, the audience embarks on a truly epic musical adventure as HK Phil Concertmaster Jing Wang steps into the spotlight for the world premiere of John Borstlap's second violin concerto. Jing performs on a 1757 G.B. Guadagnini "Ex-Brodsky" violin, loaned generously by an anonymous benefactor. Nicknamed "Titan", Mahler's First Symphony takes us further on a musical journey - from its opening which the composer described as "like the sound of nature" to its heroic finale.

Swire Maestro Series: Jaap | Mahler 1 will be held on 18 & 19 November 2022 (Fri & Sat) at 8PM in the Hong Kong Cultural Centre Concert Hall. Tickets priced at HK$680, $560, $420 and $300 are available at URBTIX and POPTICKET. For enquiries, please call +852 2721 2332 or visit hkphil.org.

Jaap | Jan Vogler Plays Elgar (2 & 3 December)

The landscape is a constant inspiration for English composers. The concert opens with Britten's Peter Grimes: Four Sea Interludes, a beautiful depiction of the sea in all its moods. Elgar retreated to the countryside, and wrote a cello concerto filled with the poetry of autumn. Celebrated Jan Vogler is its interpreter in these performances. There is a complete change of scene, as Jaap van Zweden conducts Shostakovich's witty but powerful Ninth Symphony to conclude the programme.

Jaap | Jan Vogler Plays Elgar will be held on 2 & 3 December 2022 (Fri & Sat) at 8PM in the Hong Kong Cultural Centre Concert Hall. Tickets priced at HK$680, $560, $420 and $300 are available at URBTIX and POPTICKET. For enquiries, please call +852 2721 2332 or visit hkphil.org.

Jaap | Shostakovich 5 (9 & 10 December)

Shostakovich's Fifth Symphony was a matter of life and death for the composer, and every note blazes with conviction; it's one of 20th century music's most unforgettable experiences. World-acclaimed violinist Akiko Suwanai is featured in Prokofiev's First Violin Concerto, a brilliant work filled with lush, lyrical romanticism and strikingly original harmonies. The concert opens with the world premiere of A Wise Man by rising Hong Kong composer, Simon Yip Sai-man. It was commissioned by the HK Phil under the second edition of The Robert H. N. Ho Family Foundation Hong Kong Composers Scheme.

Jaap | Shostakovich 5 will be held on 9 & 10 December 2022 (Fri & Sat) at 8PM in the Hong Kong Cultural Centre Concert Hall. Tickets priced at HK$680, $560, $420 and $300 are available at URBTIX and POPTICKET. For enquiries, please call +852 2721 2332 or visit hkphil.org.



Niu Niu Plays Tchaikovsky (16 & 17 December)

Renowned pianist Niu Niu and Jaap van Zweden join forces in two of Tchaikovsky's best-loved masterpieces in this concert: the shattering Sixth Symphony and the romantic First Piano Concerto. Tchaikovsky's First Piano Concerto stands as one of the most popular pieces of classical music. The second half of the concert is devoted to Tchaikovsky's last work, the PathÃ©tique Symphony. Its deep, passionate emotion has captivated audiences ever since its premiere.

Niu Niu Plays Tchaikovsky will be held on 16 & 17 December 2022 (Fri & Sat) at 8PM in the Hong Kong Cultural Centre Concert Hall. Tickets priced at HK$680, $560, $420 and $300 are available at URBTIX and POPTICKET. For enquiries, please call +852 2721 2332 or visit hkphil.org.