Hong Kong Phil Presents An Enchanting Family Matine With Music Inspired By Shakespeare

The Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra (HK Phil) with Principal Guest Conductor Yu Long invites you and your family to explore classical music favourites inspired by Shakespeare. Actors from the Hong Kong Shax Theatre Group will present excerpts from the plays that inspired the music from Tchaikovsky's Romeo and Juliet to Mendelssohn's A Midsummer Night's Dream. The concert takes place at the Hong Kong Cultural Centre Concert Hall on 23 June 2019 (Sunday, 3PM, ONE performance only).

One of the most well-known stories of all time, Romeo and Juliet has inspired countless composers with its tale of star-crossed lovers. It took 10 years for Tchaikovsky's Romeo and Juliet Fantasy Overture to reach its final form, including the addition of the calm exposition representing the lovers' ally Friar Laurence, contrasting with the chaotic theme depicting the feud between the Montague and Capulet families. These signatures turned this work into a classic.

We then turn to another Shakespearean tragedy, Othello, this time set to the music of Dvo k. Conceived as the final piece in a trilogy entitled Nature, Life and Love, the Othello Overture captures through music some of the most intense human experiences. The hymn-like opening introduces Othello's sombre theme, which is later transformed into a musical metaphor for love, jealousy and deceit.

The programme will finish on a bright note with music by Mendelssohn based on his favourite Shakespeare play, A Midsummer Night's Dream. Woodwinds set the scene for the Overture with four simple yet distinctive chords that transport the audience to the enchanted world of the play. The piece offers a glimpse into the magical world of Shakespeare, using short motifs to portray fairies, hunters, and of course the braying of Bottom the donkey. The music is embellished with vivid orchestral colour and artistic polish. The suite's majestic Wedding March , one of Mendelssohn's most famous melodies, will conclude the concert.

You and your family are sure to enjoy this Sunday afternoon of music combined with the Bard's imaginative stories!

Swire Sunday Family Series: Ode to Shakespeare will be held on 23 June (Sun), 3PM in the Hong Kong Cultural Centre Concert Hall. Tickets priced: HK$380, $280, $220, $180 are available at URBTIX. For enquiries, please call +852 2721 2332 or visit hkphil.org.

The Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra is financially supported by the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and is Venue Partner of the Hong Kong Cultural Centre.

SWIRE is the Principal Patron of the Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra.





