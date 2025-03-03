HK Phil String Instruments Circle Celebrates First Anniversary

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



At the beginning of 2024, the Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra (HK Phil) launched its "String Instruments Circle" (the Circle) with the strong support of private patrons and collectors in Hong Kong as well as overseas. This lending programme provides high-quality string instruments, which are typically inaccessible to professional musicians due to their high value. These instruments not only enhance the orchestra's sound but also attract and retain top talent, thereby elevating the HK Phil's profile both locally and internationally. With the prices of rare and valuable instruments expected to rise over time, this initiative is a win-win for both investors and Hong Kong's music culture.

The Circle currently includes a selection of ten exquisite violins and one cello crafted by renown Italian and French luthiers in the 18th and 19th centuries. Among these is a violin by Giovanni Battista Guadagnini, generously loaned to HK Phil's Concertmaster Jing Wang by The Postscript Collection. The latest addition is a viola by Italian luthier Lorenzo Storioni (1790). Lorenzo Storioni is widely regarded as the last great Cremonese luthier of the 18th century. This instrument kindly loaned to HK Phil's Principal Viola Andrew Ling by instrument expert J&A Beare, London, one of the world's leading authorities on fine instruments. As principal advisor to the Circle, J&A Beare assists in the sourcing of suitable instruments for lenders as well as offering regular maintenance of these valuable instruments.

The HK Phil hopes to introduce more existing and new collectors to the String Instruments Circle, enhancing the sound of the orchestra and delighting audiences around the world.

