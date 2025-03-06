HK Phil Performs Concerts Led by Daniele Gatti and Paavo Järvi

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra has announced its upcoming return to Guangzhou and Beijing with two programmes in March and April 2025, led respectively by acclaimed Maestros Daniele Gatti and Paavo Järvi. Prior to the performances in Mainland China, the orchestra will present the same programmes in Hong Kong, captivating audiences with Mahler’s Third Symphony and works by Prokofiev.

Daniele Gatti | Mahler 3 – Hong Kong and Guangzhou (13 & 15 March 2025)

Artistic Partner Daniele Gatti will lead the HK Phil in a performance of Mahler’s monumental Third Symphony at the 53rd Hong Kong Arts Festival, followed by a concert in Guangzhou. This six-movement work embodies Mahler’s vision of a symphony that “embraces everything,” exploring a vast emotional landscape—from anguish to love and from earthly passion to transcendent spirituality. The performance will feature mezzo-soprano Michèle Losier, along with the Ladies of the Hong Kong Philharmonic Chorus and The Hong Kong Children’s Choir, uniting over 200 performers for this monumental masterpiece.

Paavo Järvi & Bomsori Kim – Hong Kong and Beijing (4 & 7 April 2025)

Grammy Award-winning conductor Paavo Järvi will lead the HK Phil in a programme celebrating musical simplicity. The evening begins with Swansong composed by Järvi’s compatriot, Estonian minimalist composer Arvo Pärt. Violinist Bomsori Kim, a multiple prize-winner in prestigious international competitions (including ARD, Tchaikovsky, Sibelius, Wieniawski and Queen Elisabeth) will make her HK Phil debut with Prokofiev’s Second Violin Concerto, which reflects the composer’s desire for “clear and simple” music. This theme continues in the second half of the concert with Prokofiev’s Fourth Symphony.

